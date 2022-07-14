People are familiar with downtown restaurant KIN for its tasting menu and one-of-a-kind craft drinks — but wait, there may be more.
“Our philosophy is embracing the culture of delivering something special no matter what we do,” said co-owner Remi McManus. “One of the reasons for different price points, cocktails, food and n/a drinks is we’re trying to create a community gathering area and trying to make connections and we welcome that in every avenue by working with different organizations like City of Good and the Downtown Boise Association.”
Not only can you reserve a five-course prix fixe meal with beverage pairing, the restaurant also has a late night menu, full service bar with non-alcoholic beverages, an iconic downtown patio and events. KIN also aims to treat its employees with as much respect as its customers, says McManus.
KIN is known for its lavish and seasonal tasting menu. People can reserve seats on the website. The menu up now is Menu 15, “Summer Memories,” and has: Porcini salad, cherry soup, albacore, shrimp boil and dinner scones. It is $95 per person and $35 for the drink pairing.
Everything at KIN is made in-house including things like condiments. The late night bar menu is served from 5 to 11 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday and 5 to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
To enjoy the bar people don’t need reservations. The KIN bar menu offers big bites and snacks that change slightly with the season and availability of local ingredients. The prices range from $14 for the “Filet o’ Sturge” sandwich that comes with Idaho Springs sturgeon, fennel slaw, ACME bun and charred jalapeño and the “Aunt Mabel’s Mah Fry,” a chicken or Maitake mushroom patty with chili crisp dip and lemon; to $3 for popcorn served with Orchestra Provisions pico de gallo. Other options include: cold noodles, a hotdog with house made bun, grilled zuke side salad and house made potato chips.
KIN has an original drink menu with interpreted rotating add ons like the “Moron” that has gin, aquavit, carrot, ginger and lime and the “Penicillin” that contains scotch, ginger, caramelized honey and lemon. There’s also a low alcoholic beverage menu, for those who just want a hint of liquor. In additon there’s a selection of non-alcoholic drinks. The n/a beverages are created by the house mixologist, Tyler Cook.
“We wanted to create sophisticated drinks for those that don’t want to drink or just don’t want to drink too much,” said McManus. “These are sippable and complex so that people can order them and sit down with their friends who may have cocktails and enjoy the same experience.”
They make all of the ingredients for these drinks in house, as well. Cook has even created a non-alcoholic absinthe and Campari that, according to patrons, taste hauntingly like the real things. There are three n/a drinks currently on the menu: The “Jicama Cup Grapefruit,” with jicama, n/a absinthe and bubbles; the “KINpari,” made with soda, n/a amaro and raspberry-lime seltzer; and the “Canadian Roots” that has maple-beet shrub garnished with sweet roasted beets. All are $10.
KIN also has a variety of shows and events that people can reserve tickets for, but because of the location, its also a prime watching space for anyone walking by.
The events run into October, are never more than $20 and people can order food from the bar menu at the show.
“Over the course of the last few years that we’ve been doing the ‘piKINic’s’ we’ve adapted and changed,” said McManus. “We’ve gone from a contactless system when we started during the height of the pandemic to a point now where we’ve streamlined everything. Now people can purchase a ticket for a relatively low price and come inside to order food and cocktails that are made very quickly so they can get back to their seats and enjoy the show.”
So far on the calendar KIN has booked “piKINic’s” with: Esther Rose and Dean Johnson on Sunday, July 17; Meatbodies and Spoon Bender on Tuesday, July 19; Doug Martsch on Sunday, July 24; Florist and Marc Merza on Sunday, August 7; and Emily Wolfe on Tuesday, August 16. McManus said more will be appearing on the schedule shortly.
All KIN employees receive a salary and full time health, dental and vision insurance with 401(k)s and paid time off. “We want to provide livable employment and be connected to this city we all call home,” McManus said.
For more information and to book reservations people can go to kinboise.com.