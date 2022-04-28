Some people are not satisfied with "good enough;" they set their measures high. Andrew Koenig, master distiller and proprietor of Koenig Distillery, went as far as it took to ensure he could create the finest and best tasting spirits. His quest took him all the way to the Old World in western Europe. “After I finished college, I did an apprenticeship at a distillery in Austria,” Koenig said. “They shared with me 400 years of experience.”
The distillery where he learned how to make “eau-de-vie” or “water of life” — an old-world term for fruit brandy — was, in fact, 400 years old. And the process they use to this day has also been 400 years in the making. There, he saw how local farmers were using the fruit they grew to make small batch fruit brandy. Koenig studied there for two years, returning again briefly to glean more information on the process. He brought that know-how back to Idaho and now is using the same process, using fruits — huckleberries, peaches, plums and cherries from his own orchards — to make his own fruit brandies.
"The fruit comes in, gets sorted and washed, and the mash is ground into a fine pulp that then goes into the fermentation tanks," said Koenig, explaining the brandy distilling process. A champagne wine yeast is added to the mix and the fruit, which then is of an applesauce consistency, said Koenig, ferments for about six weeks.
It a whole different thing when making vodka.
"On the brandy side, you're preserving the aromas and flavors," Koenig said, "and on the vodka side, you're kind of making a neutral product." He chooses potatoes for his vodka recipe, not only because they impart barely a whisper of flavor, which is perfect for vodka imbibers, but also because, well, potatoes and Idaho go together like martinis and olives.
Koenig described the vodka distillation process. "Basically, we cook mashed potatoes. Enzymes are added, which turns starch into sugar. We cool that down and add yeast — a baking yeast that's used for bread. That ferments for three days."
More on the process …
At his distillery, which is out on the Sunnyslope side of Caldwell, and surrounded by fruit orchards and stunning countryside, Koenig has set up a system that meets all of his spirit making needs. For instance, for the vodka process, the potato fermentation takes place in outside fermentation tanks. For the brandy, the fruit is fermented in tanks inside the building.
Koenig also makes bourbon, rye whiskey and honey whiskey, through other altogether different distillation processes. For bourbon, which has a lot of hoops to go through in order to get that moniker — it must be made with ingredients all grown in the U.S., distilled in the U.S. and barreled in new American-made oak barrels for two years minimum, said Koenig. "It's the only truly American spirit — and it has some regulations."
He bought the distillation system and all the equipment from a company in Austria, including the round helmet copper pot stills, tanks and all the accessories.
“They have 400 years of experience,” Koenig said. “I wasn’t about re-inventing the wheel here.”
A family affair
Wife Jill, who has a background in product development at a toy company, where she not only designed toys and put together focus groups but also soothed crying babies during photo shoots, is the other half of the Koenig team. She brings ideas for bottle labels to graphic designer Paige Mooney and lent her own flair to the new tasting room layout — as well as taking on a myriad of other behind-the-scene duties and tasks.
Even son Riley, 11, helps with the daily operations. During the height of the pandemic when the distillery switched gears to make hand sanitizer for St. Luke's, Riley pitched in. He keeps an eye out for frozen fruit blossoms and on bottling days he loads glass and drives the forklift.
The Tasting Room
On April 8, the Koenig Distillery opened a Tasting Room where you not only get to sip on three quarter-ounce pours of Koenig spirits of your choice, but you also can roam around the working distillery in a self-guided tour. You’ll see an array of Willy Wonka-looking copper pots and tanks with peepholes for looking into, to check on the fruit mash or to monitor the temperatures. The grounds are bucolic and pastoral.
In the tasting room, which is expansive, you get a 180-degree view of spectacular Idaho scenery. A beautifully created video by Guy Hand plays out on a screen in the corner, showing and telling the story of the Koenig Distillery from start to finish. What better way to while away an afternoon?
There is also a gift shop with hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, etc. — and an Idaho State-run liquor store on premises, featuring all of the distillery’s products: apricot, plum, pear and cherry brandies; the Seven Devils whiskey line, including straight bourbon, rye whiskey and a honey whiskey with estate-grown honey pollinated from Sunnyslope vineyards and orchards, the limited edition Caldwell Night Rodeo bourbon and a limited “Barrel Proof” edition commemorating the distillery’s 20th year; and potato, huckleberry and peach vodkas.
The Distillery Tasting Room at the Koenig Distillery, 20928 Grape Lane in Caldwell, is open noon to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, although closed on major holidays. For more information, go to the website: koenigdistillery.com.