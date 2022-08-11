Snack Match: The Shadow Puppet wine bar teams up with Babylon Market
Local natural wine bar the Shadow Puppet has recently teamed up with its neighbor Babylon Market & Bakery to offer snacks to patrons. The Shadow Puppet sells a variety of wines, ciders and beers and is a quaint spot up on the Bench where regulars like to hang out, kind of like if “Cheers” was a wine bar. Babylon Market is located next door and sells a variety of Middle Eastern foods and goods.
“Nothing feels better than being able to fill people’s stomachs with good food and drinks,” said Shadow Puppet owner Joe Haege.
The Shadow Puppet is located at 1526 S. Vista Ave. and Babylon Market is directly next door at 1534 S. Vista Ave. Haege said the match has been working out perfectly.
The Shadow Puppet has menus from Sundu’s Kitchen in Babylon and offers food from the market Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The bar is open from Tuesday to Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight. Babylon Market & Bakery is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
There’s a variety of gluten free, dairy free and vegan options. The ‘Next Level Fries” are served with hummus and lemon and paired nicely with a chilled red wine from the bar. Sundu’s also serves falafel, kebabs, beef shawarma and chicken and rice. Snacks range from $4 for fries to $12 for some of the larger dishes and all meats served are Halal, meat prepared as described by Muslim law.
The Shadow Puppet has a wide array of wines, including orange wine, a kind of wine made from white wine grapes where the skin is left on, giving it an orange or amber color. There’s also hard kombucha and some non-alcoholic drinks like a Free Spirits Margarita.
The bar has an interesting ambiance, with great art propped around and multiple seating styles, there’s even a patio out front. Haege plays an eclectic mix of music from Samba to Indie and everyone in the bar seemed to be enjoying their time on a recent Thursday. Haege knew most people by name and the Shadow Puppet seemed to have created a space where people felt welcome. Most patrons were ordering snacks and the food runner from Babylon was whipping back and forth, bringing steaming plates of food.
“To me this is really living the American dream,” said Haege. “Where a fourth generation immigrant, like myself, can start a business and then partner with a first-generation, woman-owned business — it just feels great and is, what I think, America should be all about.”