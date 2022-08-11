Support Local Journalism


Snack Match: The Shadow Puppet wine bar teams up with Babylon Market

Local natural wine bar the Shadow Puppet has recently teamed up with its neighbor Babylon Market & Bakery to offer snacks to patrons. The Shadow Puppet sells a variety of wines, ciders and beers and is a quaint spot up on the Bench where regulars like to hang out, kind of like if “Cheers” was a wine bar. Babylon Market is located next door and sells a variety of Middle Eastern foods and goods.

