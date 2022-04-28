Next time you sit down to a plate of pad Thai, contemplate this: The simple noodle dish isn’t actually native to the country in its name. In fact, according to The Atlantic, Pad Thai wasn’t introduced to Thailand until the late 1930s or early 1940s.
Even then, Thai Prime Minister Plaek Pibulsonggram didn’t promote it for its delicious sweet-sour taste, but for its nutritional value. The easy-to-make dish — which traditionally contains "meat such as shrimp, pork or chicken; tamarind [a tropical fruit that produces sweet-sour pulp]; palm sugar; fish sauce; eggs; dried shrimp; garlic; tofu; salted radish; peanuts; slender rice noodles; and bean sprouts” according to Gastronomica — may well have saved lives during a time of economic hardship.
Today, more than a dozen Thai restaurants in the Boise area sell their own versions of Pad Thai We dined on three of them to see how local chefs have reimagined the nearly 100-year-old dish.
Note: For consistency, we ordered mild chicken Pad Thai during dinner hours at all three restaurants.
Where: Chiang Mai House Thai Restaurant
What: #28 Pad Thai
How Much: $10.95 for lunch, $12.95 for dinner (pictured)
Chiang Mai has been a Boise staple since 2004, but it’s easy to miss its facade tucked into a strip mall at 4898 Emerald St., just off Orchard. The Pad Thai comes with your choice of beef, chicken, pork or tofu for no extra charge, or you can add shrimp for $4.
The first thing you’ll notice is color: Bright yellow-orange noodles are served up steaming on a stark white plate. The sauce is so intensely yellow that the large, thin slices of chicken appear dyed with turmeric. On the first bite, the visual contrast is more intense than the flavor. Sweetness hits first in the chewy rice noodles followed by a sharp hint of citrus; the subtle crunch of bean sprouts and peanuts; and the savory notes of chicken, egg, and green onion.
The chunky peanuts come separately in a small plastic container, giving you full control over your garnish. If you’re not a fan of the typical tamarind-heavy Pad Thai sauce, this lighter, brighter take on the dish is for you.
Where: Bangkok Thai Restaurant
What: #17 Pad Thai
How Much: $11.95
Like Chiang Mai, the family-owned Bangkok Thai is squirreled away in a strip mall, this time at 477 N. Milwaukee St. near Boise Towne Square mall. Pad Thai is a signature item on the menu and it’s served with a secret house-made tamarind sauce that keeps regulars coming back. Diners can enjoy chicken, beef, or pork versions at no extra charge, or pay $2 more for shrimp or a combination of proteins.
Bangkok Thai’s dish is vegetable-heavy. You’ll find julienned carrots tossed with thin rice noodles, alongside chicken, bean sprouts, green onion and egg. The chicken’s flavor jumps out, competing with a complex sweet and sour sauce that tastes almost candied. A pile of finely ground peanuts appears as garnish along with a lime for squeezing. (Don’t forget to juice that lime — it takes the whole dish up a notch.)
If you manage to eat your entire heaping portion, scoop up the last of the sauce with complimentary shrimp chips.
Where: Thai Cuisine
What: #47 Pad Thai
How Much: $13.95
At Thai Cuisine at 6777 W. Overland Road, Pad Thai is one of the most popular dishes on the menu. It runs diners $13.95 for huge portions topped with chicken, steamed tofu, or fried tofu, or you can add beef ($1), shrimp ($3), seafood mix ($4) or duck ($7) for an upcharge.
Chef/Owner Wee Jmuangpak’s take on the dish she grew up eating is true comfort food: Heavy on thick, flat noodles and light on sauce and toppings. The noodles take on a pinkish-orange hue from the tamarind-infused sauce, which competes with firm chunks of chicken for top flavor billing. It’s served steaming on a bed of raw cabbage.
Where both Chiang Mai and Bangkok Thai rely on green onion tops, Jmuangpak doubles down on the flavor by stir-frying the thick white bottoms of the stalk as well. In addition to bean sprouts, egg, green onion and crushed roasted peanuts, you’ll also unearth crumbled tofu and red onion tossed with your noodles. Jmuangpak said she adds these extras to put her own spin on the mild, sour-sweet dish.
Thai Cuisine’s Pad Thai Recipe
Thai Cuisine Chef/Owner Wee Jmuangpak didn’t spill all of her kitchen secrets to us, but she did offer up the basic steps of her signature dish. Fun fact: The version of Pad Thai she serves isn’t the same one she grew up eating — she customized it for the American palate.
“For the Thai people they like to eat dry noodles, but for here they like a little bit of water, more sauce,” Jmuangpak said through a translator.
Ingredients
For the stir-fry
· Oil
· Red onion, thinly sliced
· Tofu, crumbled
· Egg
· Thick rice noodles (cooked and drained)
· Bean sprouts
· Green onion, sliced
· Peanuts, finely ground
For the Pad Thai sauce
· Tamarind
· Sugar
· Salt
· Paprika
Directions
1. Combine all sauce ingredients and set aside.
2. In a wok, heat oil on high heat.
3. Add the red onion and crumbled tofu and stir fry until fragrant.
4. Add the egg and continue frying.*
5. Pour in the Pad Thai sauce and add the rice noodles, then cook all of the ingredients together.
6. Finally, add the bean sprouts and green onion.
7. Serve garnished with peanuts.
*Jmuangpak didn’t share when to add your favorite protein, but this seems like a logical spot. Alternatively, you could cook your protein ahead of time and add it with the noodles in Step 5.