I love pizza and I love Indian food. As a pizza purist, I was skeptical of trying Indian pizza. Was it going to be too much, were the flavor profiles going to make sense, was it going to be tasty? It was delicious. This is something I had never experienced until I came to Boise and there are two places to go to try this interesting take on a pizza. I was born and raised by two born and raised New Yorkers. Good pizza, like bagels, was held to an extremely high standard in my house, and we’d drive a distance to get a good pie. This fits the bill of a good pie in a very different way, but nonetheless is worth the dive into the deep end for all those a little thrown off by the concept. 

The first place I tried was New York Richie’s which has a large sign hanging from the building simply saying, “Indian Pizza.” It’s located in Garden City at 5865 N. Glenwood St. in an unassuming strip mall. The décor is plain, but the menu is anything but. Some friends and I gathered to give this a try and ordered four pizzas to share, all vastly different from one another. All pizzas were $16.95 and were 14 inches, each of which could feed two very hungry people and three sort of hungry people well.


