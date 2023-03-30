I love pizza and I love Indian food. As a pizza purist, I was skeptical of trying Indian pizza. Was it going to be too much, were the flavor profiles going to make sense, was it going to be tasty? It was delicious. This is something I had never experienced until I came to Boise and there are two places to go to try this interesting take on a pizza. I was born and raised by two born and raised New Yorkers. Good pizza, like bagels, was held to an extremely high standard in my house, and we’d drive a distance to get a good pie. This fits the bill of a good pie in a very different way, but nonetheless is worth the dive into the deep end for all those a little thrown off by the concept.
The first place I tried was New York Richie’s which has a large sign hanging from the building simply saying, “Indian Pizza.” It’s located in Garden City at 5865 N. Glenwood St. in an unassuming strip mall. The décor is plain, but the menu is anything but. Some friends and I gathered to give this a try and ordered four pizzas to share, all vastly different from one another. All pizzas were $16.95 and were 14 inches, each of which could feed two very hungry people and three sort of hungry people well.
The first was the Coconut Lover Pizza. I was the most skeptical of this one because frankly I don’t like coconut that much. This ended up being my favorite one. The base was a rich coconut curry sauce, and it was topped with red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic and ginger. The flavors blended so nicely. The red onion added a perfect bite to the sweetness of the coconut. The bell peppers added a refreshing palate-cleansing aspect to the mix which was a softening to the intense garlic and ginger addition that really rounded up the toastiness of the coconut flakes on top. The mushrooms complemented the earthiness of everything else and were just simply a nice addition.
The second pizza we tried was the Paneer Tikka Pizza. If you have not had paneer cheese it is like a halloumi cheese with a little less salt content; it is chewy and wonderful. The base of this pizza was creamy and it was topped with fresh spinach and cilantro, which made this pizza taste super fresh, along with red onions and bell pepper. It was a wonderful take on paneer tikka masala and both the coconut lovers and this pizza are wonderful vegetarian options, even for meat eaters. It was hearty and full of great flavor that didn’t leave me wanting for anything.
The third pizza we tried was the Buttered Chicken Pizza. Butter chicken is one of my favorite Indian dishes, so I had high hopes for this one. It wasn't exactly like what I thought it would be, but it was still very good. The sauce was very savory, and the chicken had a lot of flavors to it. The chicken was grilled and marinated in lots of traditional Indian spices. Pizza was also topped with crunchy red onions, mushrooms and cilantro which all added such a good flavor profile to the heavy spiced base and chicken.
The last pizza we ordered was the Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza. Chicken Tikka Masala is a staple Indian dish, it is probably one of the most well known and most ordered Indian dishes in the United States. While this was personally my least favorite of the four pizzas we got, others who I dined with found it to be their favorite. The Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza had onions, black olives, jalapenos, bell peppers, tandoori grilled chicken, with a pretty rich spice blend in an Indian masala sauce. I thought the pizza had a little too much going on to really get to enjoy what was put on there for what it was. I found it a little bit too busy and the flavor a little too overwhelming to all come together totally well. Others who I was with found the combination of the jalapenos and the black olives and the red onions all very enticing, while I found them almost to be competitive with one another.
All in all, I would highly recommend giving this place a try. The crust is delicious, the prices are fair, and the flavor is plentiful.
The second Indian pizza spot I tried was Pizza Twist at 1505 Broadway Ave. close to Boise State. Pizza Twist is a family-owned franchise, and this is the only Idaho location. It does pizza differently but does it right. Owned by a couple, they run all the operations. So, know that while the pizza is delicious, it can take a bit to prepare. While I was there I sampled a few things including their delicious oven-baked wings, which I will go into in another article where wings are the focus, but just know they’re highly worth the order.
The pizza — all I can say is wow. We tried a few of them. The one that initially caught my eye was the one we ordered at New York Richie’s, the Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza. It was near perfect. The crust was slightly buttery and had such a perfect chewy crisp with the topping reaching almost all the way to the edge of the pizza, nothing was skimped. The flavor that hit me first was the cilantro and red onion. The freshness and sharpness of both of those captivated my taste buds immediately. It was a fresh pop that set a tone for the rest of it. Those flavors were followed by the subtle depth of the grilled chicken and sweetness of the green bell pepper. The chicken had a nice slight char, too and a nice light warmth of flavor from the marination and it blended perfectly with the almost light curry sauce that was on the pizza to substitute out the marinara. The sauce has notes of ginger and other traditional spices that perfectly wraps up this pizza. I will admit I was a skeptic going in but fully on board for it after trying.
We also tried the Bombay Garlic Chicken Pizza, which immediately hits you with the garlic; it was so good. I wouldn’t recommend this for anyone on a date where you’re hoping for a kiss at the end of the night, but if you want an incredible flavor-forward pizza, it brings the kiss of flavor anyone could appreciate. The toppings were like the Tikka Masala Pizza, bell pepper and onion were prevalent, but this pizza also featured mushroom and olive, fresh diced garlic and green chili. This pizza features a creamy garlic sauce that has strong flavor but rounds out the toppings so well and doesn’t overwhelm everything else you’re supposed to taste. It also features a BBQ sauce drizzle which eases the sharpness of the garlic with a sweet and smokey touch.
The last pizza we tried was the naan-based Spicy Lamb Pizza. The naan base was chewy and crispy and airy, and the toppings were different but exciting. The lamb was sliced in the style of gyro meat and fresh garlic, chilis, jalapenos, red onions and a tandoori sauce. Everything perfectly meshed, the savory well-seasoned lamb paired with the sweetness and freshness of the green peppers and chili and the red onion and jalapeno packed a nice but not overwhelming punch which was softened by the slightly smokey and spiced tandoori sauce. The soft crunch of the naan added a very fun and pleasing textual component to the whole thing to make a great pizza. I would order it again in a heartbeat. The naan pizza was a bit smaller in size compared to the regular pizzas, but perfect for a smaller meal if paired with wings or a pasta.
Both New York Richie’s and Pizza Twist had their strengths and are both absolutely worth a visit for those willing to take a bit of a dive into the wild side of pizza. I'm glad that these both exist here in Boise and I cannot wait to go to both of them again to grab a slice of something different. Do yourself and your taste buds a flavor favor and try them as soon as you can.