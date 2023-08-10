sweeteners_can_newsroom.png

Eating any food with artificial sweeteners is bad for your health, Dr. Debra Bell says.

 Getty Images

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Eating any food with artificial sweeteners is bad for your health, Dr. Debra Bell says.

When the news came out from the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer that aspartame was a possible carcinogen, there was a collective gulp of anxiety from the sugar-free soda crowd. Then another report, from another WHO agency countered it had no plans of altering its acceptable daily intake limit, which is between 9 to 14 cans a day for a 154-pound adult.


Recommended for you

Load comments