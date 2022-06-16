Seniors are often forgotten and left behind in American society. Add this to the high cost of many retirement homes and families with ever-busier schedules, it is no wonder why one in six of American seniors are food insecure in 2018, according to Feeding America.
In Ada County, this is where Metro Meals on Wheels comes in.
“I always ask our employees, ‘Would your grandmother like this meal? Would you want to serve this to your grandfather?,’” said Grant Jones, CEO of Metro Meals on Wheels. “We always say our tagline is serving independence, because Meals on Wheels is more than a meal. For the home-delivery person, it’s also a safety check. It’s someone to communicate with them, to check in on them every day.”
They deliver 1,500 meals each weekday to seniors around Ada County, plus 1,000 frozen meals on Friday so that members have food for the weekend. This is all done by 17 employees, including cooks and drivers, 400 volunteers and six cars.
More mobile seniors come to the senior centers, where they eat together and socialize.
“Social isolation is huge among seniors and was exacerbated during COVID,” Jones said. “So this way, they get to not be so socially isolated. They get to actually sit and visit with other people.”
Over 90% of the people that they serve say that they can live independently in their own homes because of meals on wheels.
“That’s important because for many of those seniors, that’s where they raised their family. That’s where they lost their spouse, they have pets who are their babies now,” Jones said.
Recently, Metro Meals on Wheels added a 101-year-old and a 104-year old, as well as many more seniors. One such person in her late 80s sent a $100 dollar donation in the mail to the nonprofit with a letter. In the letter, she wrote about losing her husband three years ago, not eating properly and the difficulty of cooking for one person.
“I understand that because my mom went through that when my dad died,” said Grant. “It’s not as fun. It’s not easy to think about just one meal as opposed to two. … I think that’s a really good example of someone who, without meals on wheels, would probably not be as healthy taking good care of herself. … She might be at greater risk of falling. She might start suffering from depression. She might start suffering some mental, emotional and physical decline. And she recognized it and took care of that.”
These meals are usually delivered late morning or early afternoon, and the driver always checks in and talks with the recipient. All meals are approved by registered dieticians and are geared towards giving seniors the nutrients they need. Jones said the meals are low sodium and low sugar, and include a wide variety of foods, including grains, meats and vegetables.
For example, on Thursday, June 16, the food items include chili and cheese, a baked potato, corn, carrots, a wheat roll and milk. Other items this month include Salisbury steaks with gravy, scalloped potatoes, mushroom Swiss burgers and penne with vegetarian marinara sauce.
They also add a new menu item every month and do a survey about how people liked it.
“We haven’t had the luxury lately, but when we’re fully staffed, we even have fun introducing some ethnic items. For example, teff is an Ethiopian grain,” Jones said. “It is a very healthy, gluten-free nutritious food. So we, one time, had a lot of fun and we had a teff day and we had a salad with teff seeds and a dessert, which we don’t do very often, with teff grain.”
Jones grew up in Ethiopia and thinks it is really cool they grow teff in Caldwell.
“In Ethiopia, seniors are revered,” he said. “Seniors are respected. People stand when a senior enters a room. They make sure the senior eats first, so they don’t have to worry about food insecurity for seniors there because the senior gets to eat first and then it kind of goes down the order if there’s a certain amount of food,” Jones said. “We could learn a lot from that culture, because a lot of times in our culture, seniors are out of sight, out of mind.”