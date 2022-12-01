Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


This is a tale of mistaken identities, false pretense, a dash of intrigue, a confession, an apology, forgiveness and redemption. Well, sorta.

Memory refresh: Last summer, Boise Weekly was duped by Whiskey Bar, who had nominated John Barleycorn for best bartender for our annual Best of Boise publication. Turned out that their John Barleycorn was real, but not human. Their John Barleycorn was the bar cat.


Our newest #bwjohnbarleycorn bartender

Recommended for you

Load comments