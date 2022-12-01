This is a tale of mistaken identities, false pretense, a dash of intrigue, a confession, an apology, forgiveness and redemption. Well, sorta.
Memory refresh: Last summer, Boise Weekly was duped by Whiskey Bar, who had nominated John Barleycorn for best bartender for our annual Best of Boise publication. Turned out that their John Barleycorn was real, but not human. Their John Barleycorn was the bar cat.
The moniker John Barleycorn is actually steeped in history and lore. It is, in fact, another name for whiskey and has ties to Bobby Burns, the Scottish poet, as well as a number of music artists who have paid homage in song.
Back to our John Barleycorn dilemma. Boise Weekly stripped the BoB honors from Whiskey Bar and bestowed the rightful best bartender status to Erik Schweitzer of Press and Pony. And, in a mea culpa move that might only happen in Boise, Idaho, Chris Bailey, the bar manager at Whiskey Bar not only shamefacedly apologized to Boise Weekly and the entire bartending community, he also designed and screenprinted a box full of John Barleycorn t-shirts and delivered them to Boise Weekly to be given out to winning bartenders.
Our first Boise Weekly John Barleycorn bartender was Katie Rau of Slicks Bar in Nampa.
And now we’re proud to present it to another local bartender, Erik Eastman of Thick as Thieves, one of the new hidden speakeasies in Boise. Eastman was nominated by Andrew Johnson who hailed the bartender as a “genius” at mixing drinks, but also lauded him for “a high level of service.” Johnson said that Eastman has “an uncanny ability to take a standard, classic drink like a daiquiri and tweaking it into an elevated cocktail that’s hard to forget.”
Eastman has been bartending for about seven years. His favorite cocktails to make are the Farmacy (blended scotch, Fino sherry, pineapple gum, coconut water, lime, absinthe, Islay scotch spray) and the Sailor’s Knot (aged Jamaican rum, navy strength rum, spiced almond demerara, angostura, coconut tincture). And while the drinks may have a list of ingredients, Eastman said he’s got them all memorized and can whip them out in a New York minute. “We try to make speed a priority,” Eastman said. “We’re down to 1 1/2 to 2 minutes per drink.” And maintaining quality is paramount, he said. “Everything is properly measured, accurately measured. If someone can receive a cocktail in under 5 minutes — that’s what we strive for.’
Thick as Thieves owners are a husband and wife team, Adam and Amanda Hanby. The drink menu was concocted by the Hanbys and Eastman prior to the secret bar’s opening. “From February to May we were working on the cocktail menu,” Eastman said. “We’re currently working on the next one.”
When he does have some time off, Eastman, who has played the guitar for about 23 years — “since I was 10” — said he and his wife, Kelsi Fadness, work on music together. He is a down tempo electronic music kind of guy and his wife, who writes songs and plays guitar, is more into pop.
Eastman said what “kinda started out as a hobby” has become more of a passion.
Eastman said he’s “very proud” of what he does. Plus, “it’s a lot of fun.”
