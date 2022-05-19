Scott and Denise Smith fell in love with wine and each other in the same place: Germany’s Rhine Valley. They tasted their way through the region’s famous whites like Spätlese, Riesling and Gewurztraminer during breaks from duty at a nearby United States Air Force base. But despite the number of glasses they raised, Denise never would have guessed that 29 years later they’d be running a winery of their own.
When we spoke, she was relaxing on the patio of that very spot: a five-acre property in Star the Smiths named Sol Invictus Vineyard.
“We joke that it’s cheaper to have a winery and be able to drink from here than it is to purchase all of that wine [from Germany],” Denise said.
Denise retired from the Air Force in 2003 after 20 years of active duty, and Scott followed suit in 2015. Just months before his retirement, the couple bought the property that would become Sol Invicutus and redirected their work ethic into planting grapes alongside their kids.
“We put in every post, every wire, every drip line, every plant,” Denise said, looking proudly over her 5,000 vines. They include 12 different varietals: Riesling, Chardonnay, Viognier, Gewürztraminer, Malbec, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mourvedre, Tempranillo, Syrah, Petite Syrah, Sangiovese and Pinot Noir.
Sol Invictus is a full-production vineyard with a barrel room, bottling area and tasting room on site. It produces wines from its own grapes supplemented by juice imported from wineries in Washington’s Columbia Gorge.
Pouring Out Patriotism
The Smiths took a circuitous path from Germany back to Scott’s home state of Idaho. Along the way, they lived in Montana, Utah, Ohio, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Arizona and the famous winemaking state of California.
“I think that helped mature our palettes and just make us more intelligent, because we would go wine tasting in all of these different regions and we still do,” Denise said.
Wines like the Smiths’ easy-drinking, fruit-forward 2020 Rosé are a monument to those palettes.
The family’s military service also influences their production. The winery’s six 2021 releases included wines for each military branch, and every label features a World War II pinup-style illustration of one of Denise’s friends who served. The women are matched to their branches; Precious McQuade represents the Navy, Regina Townsend the Army, Wendy Carvahlo the Marines, Christine Bouressa the Coast Guard, Lea Kummerfeldt the Air Force and Denise herself makes an appearance on the Space Force bottle.
Tattoo artist Tara Hogan designed the labels based on real photographs, and Denise’s friends got a kick out of the experience.
“They were sending me pictures, and they said, ‘Make me look good!’ Then they’ve all bought cases [of the wines with] their pictures on the bottle,” she said.
The winery’s 2022 “Service & Sacrifice” release will honor first responders, with two bottles each for police, fire, and medical personnel.
A Local Secret
The wines Scott makes and Denise taste-tests are award-winning — their 2018 Semper Supra Cabernet Sauvignon took first place at last year’s Western Idaho State Fair — but Sol Invictus’s customer base is hyper-local to Star, and the Smiths like it that way.
“We deliberately don’t advertise because we want to stay [as] a smaller community venue rather than having a ton of folks going down State Street, seeing a sign, and then coming up,” Denise said. “We want the folks here to feel like they’re coming to a friend’s house.”
To accomplish that vibe, they’ve outfitted their tasting room with a comfortable couch, a stone fireplace and walls painted in the same warm shades as their home next door. The lawn and patio sprawl like an expansive backyard and overlook idyllic Canyon County farm country.
‘We Are Invincible’
Sol Invicus is open from noon-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tastings cost just $5 for five 1-ounce pours, and guests can enjoy their wine with a cheese and meat tray or locally-made chocolate and gelato from Arno Chocolates. From May-October, the winery hosts live music on Sunday afternoons and the occasional Saturday night. Their 2022 music season kicks off Sunday, May 29. (Note: Tastings are only served from noon-3:15 p.m. on live music days. After that, guests are welcome to take bottles and glasses to the patio.)
The Smiths keep short hours because despite retiring from active duty, they both work full-time. Scott is the deputy controller for the State of Idaho and Denise is an auditor for the Navy, splitting her weeks between serving wine and serving her country. This commitment to service is embedded in the vineyard’s very name, which means “invincible/unconquered sun” in Latin.
As Denise put it while surveying what she and her husband have built, “He did 25 years active duty, I’ve done 37 — 20 active and 17 as a civilian. So, [we can do] anything we set our minds to. We are invincible.”