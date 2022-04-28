Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series showcasing 13 international markets to taste-test this spring. Part I featured eight markets; Part II features the remaining five. If you missed the first installment, go to the website at boiseweekly.com.
If you think Boise’s food scene lacks ethnic diversity … well, think again. There are close to 20 international markets scattered across the City of Trees selling ingredients imported from all over the world.
Many of these grocery stores also have restaurants tucked in their back rooms, serving up falafel, sambusas, Mekong River noodle soup, goat meat on rice, and more to those in the know. Read on for five unique markets to taste-test this spring.
Central and South America
Carniceria Coalcoman
5234 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
This no-frills Mexican meat market, restaurant, and grocery store is known for its arrachera preparada (pre-seasoned carne asada), quesadillas and its fine selection of Mexican groceries and piñatas.
Campos Market
413 N. Orchard St., Boise
Past the bright red awning, visitors to Campos will find aisles jam-packed with Mexican snacks and treats like fresh chile-covered mangos on a stick, as well as a meat counter and fresh tomatillos, cactus paddles, and other hard-to-find ingredients.
Viva Brazil Market
3075 N. Cole Road, Boise
Viva Brazil owner Geralda Hunter affectionately calls her shop “a little piece of Brazil.” She grew up there in the coastal state of Alagoas and has imported her home country’s goods since opening Viva Brazil Market in November 2021.
“We have sausage, we have linguica from Brazil. This special cheese spread that is very delicious from Brazil. Also we have the best soda, it’s called Guaraná. It’s kind of [like] cherry, it’s a fruit from Brazil called guaraná and the brand is [also] Guaraná. It’s our best seller here in the store,” she said, adding that Brazilian cheese bread is another “very delicious” favorite.
The shelves are also stocked with Brazilian chocolates, fruit concentrates, potato sticks, and beans, and a Brazilian flag hangs proudly behind the counter.
The Middle East
Food Land Market
710 N. Orchard St., Boise
Food Land’s is perhaps the Treasure Valley’s most beautiful international market, designed in light wood and kept meticulously organized by Iraqi owner Hana Mutlak and her staff. The front of the shop houses a cafe serving Turkish coffee and Middle Eastern pastries, and the back boasts a “bistro” dishing up chicken tikka, meat kebabs, and more. Don’t miss the rosewater, date syrup, and freezers stashed with Middle Eastern favorites.
Ishtar Market and Restaurant
4516 W. Overland Road, Boise
At Ishtar, shoppers will find packaged foods imported from the Middle East and Europe along with a case of fresh Middle Eastern pastries like pistachio baklava and fried qatayef (sweet dumplings) stuffed with pistachios, walnuts, and cinnamon.
Sam, an employee who asked to go by his first name, said most of the shop’s customers are from the Middle East, and they’re drawn in by Ishtar’s three impressive racks of Sadaf spices.
“Some stuff they cannot find here [in Boise], but we have it. The spices we have here you can see we have cumin, and there is cumin everywhere but the cumin we have has a rich flavor,” he explained. “It’s more tasty.”
The market’s in-house restaurant serves falafel, shawarma, and more.