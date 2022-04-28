On West State Street, near Veterans Memorial Park, you might've noticed the top of a tall sign that says: "Kibrom's Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant." This is Kibrom Milash's and Tirhas Hailu's restaurant.
The couple, who are married, got into the food business when they opened a restaurant in Shimelba refugee camp in Ethiopia. There was little electricity in the camp, so everything they cooked had to be fresh, from the goat meat to the vegetables.
This was also where Milash learned to cook.
"My wife taught me while we were there," Milash said. "She is an amazing cook."
Their Boise location is right off the Greenbelt, so from downtown, even if you don't have a car, it is easy to get to, by riding a Lime or a Spin scooter for lunch or dinner. Walking in, you'll see a wood floor with yellow walls lined with Ethiopian and Eritrean artworks, such as paintings and pottery. I went there on assignment for this story.
Their menu has many vegetarian and meat options, as well as all ranges of spices. They use a wide variety of ingredients, too, from lentils to tomatoes, potatoes, chicken, beef, onions, butter and rice. You can also order a combination plate of vegetarian, meat or both options to mash together different entrees.
It is a pretty accessible menu because all the vege and spicy options are labeled, and there is a glossary on the second page with all the English translations.
I got their Tikel Gomen (Alicha), or cabbage yellow stew made with tumeric. I had never eaten Ethiopian or Eritrean food before, so I was surprised when the plate came out with what looked like a big, thick, soft tortilla. This was actually injera, a fermented flatbread made using teff flour. It was topped with the Tikel Gomen and a side salad, so I instinctively grabbed a fork.
The waiter told me I was supposed to eat it with my hands, by tearing off a chunk of the injera and using it to pinch the food. This was a lot more fun and engaging way to eat than just a fork, with the tortilla tasting wonderful as well as the stew and salad.
Milash understands that many Boisians may have never tried Ethiopian or Eritrean dishes before, so he encourages people to ask questions about the food, whether it be about ingredients, spiciness or anything else.
Milash gets many of the spices from a store in Atlanta, Georgia that specializes in Ethiopian food, and some straight from Ethiopia. A lot of the other ingredients, such as the meats and some of the vegetables, he buys locally.
"I love it here in Boise," Milash said. "Such nice people."
He often tells his friends to move to Boise, because of how nice Boisians are and how peaceful it is.
The restaurant has quite a few regulars coming in more than once a week, who Milash recognizes by face or phone number.
Everybody knows that COVID-19 was not easy on the restaurant industry. Kibrom's was no exception. The restaurant was down around 40% in revenue and made just enough to keep the lights on and pay employees. Now, with people going back to restaurants more in the past few months, Milash has noticed an uptick in business. He foresees this trend to increase in the coming months as spring and summer get into full swing.