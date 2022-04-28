For years, Boise sat in the culinary tradition of famous potatoes, carving a food scene of gastropubs galore with a couple of highfalutin anniversary type places dotted in between. Fries and the birthplace of finger steaks became its claim to food fame and not so long ago, this former food critic often ran out of local and notable restaurants to review.
The times, they are a changin'.
Boise now boasts of a handful of James Beard finalists, some Michelin star worthy dishes and an evolving fine dining foodscape that showcases sophisticated and nuanced cuisines influenced by international techniques and local sensibilities.
Culinary movers and shakers now round out the dining scene and take their nod from a world of influences while honoring Idaho terroir and local simplicity, giving the Treasure Valley a taste of elevated cuisine with a good helping of culinary soul. They’re pushing diners to embrace food as an art form, inspiring us to think about food in new and different ways and showing us that removing ego from the menu puts diners first and lets the food shine.
“Everything on the menu ties back to a story,” said The Lively’s Chef Edward Higgins who fused his global experiences with fresh, local ingredients to craft an elevated yet familiar menu that pays attention to seasonality, craft and compassion.
The tender Grilled Octopus “Kawarma,” with black chickpea hummus, potato espuma and ras el hanout spice tells such a story. It debuted as an item to help raise funds for fellow restaurateurs at Tarbush Kitchen after a car crashed into the side of the eatery’s building. Tarbush rebuilt but the octopus stuck around and highlights a menu of European inspired classics such as an Idaho rendition of Salad Niçoise with Idaho Ruby Trout and standouts like the Cacio de Pepe and Lasange Verdi Alla Bolognese which speak to Higgins’s affection for Italian cooking.
Higgins, who studied under notable chefs and made rounds at several Four Seasons kitchens, said that when he got the invitation to launch The Lively, he knew nothing about Idaho. What Higgins found would delight any chef.
“The food product is amazing,” he said. “Everywhere you turn there’s produce ready to be pulled.”
Remi McManus and Kris Komori of KIN perfected inspired renditions using local products at their much-lauded former venture, State and Lemp, and built on what drew some of the Valley’s first James Beard nods with their latest pursuit that offers diners an accessible entry to remarkable cuisine that can satisfy cravings and offer a food porn fix.
“We get our inspiration from all over,” Komori said.
Case in point: a recent soup on the tasting menu drew from the work of artist Cassandra Schiffler. Her richly colored oil paintings that deal with contrasts and muted edges inspired a two-toned, oil infused soup with contrasting edges that when spooned, swirled to create a different taste experience in each bite. Then there’s last year’s “Hatesgiving” menu that featured the staffs most despised ingredients that they spun into unforgettable tasting menu courses and once unimagined and newly delicious culinary lives.
The KIN staff keeps racking up the James Beard Foundation recognition but don’t think of KIN as a button down, stuffy kind of place. Its fresh ambiance spotlights local artists where diners sit side by side along a communal table to experience the tasting menu and welcomes patrons to belly-up to the bar for mixology lessons or linger in the lounge for affordable takes on ramen, hotdogs and popcorn.
If cozy dining and James Beard recognized cuisine is your thing, pony up to Petite 4’s countertop seating that opens to the kitchen for some of the best seats in the house. The perch gives patrons a full view of the kitchen where Sarah Kelly’s gastro magic goes on full, hypnotic display. Watching Kelly choreograph the execution of French-inspired dishes like Seafood Vol Au Vent and Duck Confit play out in a culinary dance that transforms humble ingredients into comforting decadence and sends frites momentarily airborne as seasonings coat crispy exteriors. At this vantage point, the details Kelly relishes on her dishes do not go unnoticed.
“I like to be transported through food. I'm really into design and detail. And that can be done with not just food,” Kelly said.
Kelly puts her passion for design and love for detail into whimsical presentations of desserts and the thoughtful fusion of Euro-inspired cooking techniques with homey ingredients locals know well. Kelly’s decadent Mousse au Chocolat comes to the table in petite lidded metal vessels in the shape of a pineapple and vintage accents bejewel the velvety interior that hugs patrons in intimate seating that lines the walls.
Kelly echoes much of the ethos of her colleagues in Boise’s rising dining scene: she aims to create approachable dishes from far-flung sources of inspiration with fresh, local ingredients. Expect the menu at Petite 4 to shift and change with the seasons and honor some of Boise’s beloved ingredients (yes, you’ll find chorizo in the croquettes) with a little whimsy and a twist (who knew harissa aioli and veal schnitzel made such a warm, fiery pairing?).
“To keep changing and keep cooking, it makes it rewarding for me,” Kelly said. “I want (guests) to be able to try new things.”
And like Kelly’s counterparts, she shares the philosophy that guests come first and puts a dash of Boise kindness in every dish.
“Cooking for me is about being the ultimate host.”
