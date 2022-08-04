Help an animal — have a beer
While helping out with some landscaping at Zoo Boise in 2016, Jeff Agosta felt a pinch on his back.
“So I slowly turned around and I see Papa Gibbon. He was sticking his arm out of the cage,” said Agosta, marketing and public relations coordinator of Friends of Zoo Boise.
Papa Gibbon is the nickname of gibbon who is around 40 years old named Euhl. He’s called Papa Gibbon because he lives with his daughter, Lil Bao, in an enclosure at Zoo Boise.
“He just kind of gave me a little bit of a chuckle, or I perceived it to be a chuckle,” Agosta said. “He was being playful with me and I know, at times, he likes to pinch other people — I always respected that about him.”
Agosta has a few connections with the animals at the zoo. There’s the audience-favorite Toggle, a southern ground hornbill who was rejected by its mother and had to be hand-raised by zookeepers.
“He didn’t learn some of those natural behaviors that a southern ground hornbill normally would and drew an affinity for humans, which we don’t really want in the zoo world — we want them to be as wild as possible,” Agosta said. “He’ll kind of walk back and forth with kids that are there. He’s about the same size as a toddler, so toddlers are either terrified of him or they’ll love the fact that he’s interacting with them.”
To help more people build connections like these to the animals at Zoo Boise, Agosta helped organize Brew at the Zoo, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. During this event, people can come and get beer from local breweries, including Lost Grove Brewing and Mad Swede Brewing Company. Tickets are $25 for zoo members and $30 for non-members on their website, zooboise.org, and people must be 21 or older to go.
“Adults can come and see the animals without children around, which is a plus,” Agosta said. “Part of every ticket goes to help wildlife conservation, so people can do something good while having a good time with friends.”
Part of the proceeds will go towards helping the animals at the zoo and around the world. Since 2007, Zoo Boise has raised over $3 million for wildlife conservation.
“There’s people who think that we’re this entertainment facility that’s out to make money, which isn’t the case,” Agosta said. Instead of being run by a private business, the zoo is owned by the City of Boise and managed by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Friends of Zoo Boise, a private nonprofit organization. “Our goal at Zoo Boise is to help our wild counterparts. To be honest, wildlife is in trouble and they need that help because of habitat loss.”
One way Zoo Boise and Agosta help is by making people feel connected to the individual animals at the zoo.
“It’s that intrigue and wonderment that gets turned into curiosity and hopefully turns conservation action,” Agosta said. “Hopefully, they’ll want to find out more about the species beyond just the individual animal and what steps they can take in their individual lives that may be able to help those animals in the wild.”
— By Nick Danlag