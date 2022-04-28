Locally grown food and produce is an important part of any city's ecosystem, and never more so than in Boise, a city strongly connected to the agricultural community of Idaho. Another important aspect of Boise’s identity is that the city is a refugee hub, and has seen a significant number of refugees welcomed into our community in the last 50 years.
Enter Global Gardens, a nonprofit organization that brings together refugees from many different countries, united in their skills as farmers.
“Back in 2004, Global Gardens started as a community garden,” said Rabiou Manzo, program manager at Global Gardens. “A group of a few farmers, former refugees, came together and said ‘Hey, we would like to apply the skills that we had back home here.'”
From there the organization has only grown, finding a myriad of creative ways to reach more members of the community.
“Two years later, they said wait a minute, we can sell the vegetables so they started CSA,” Manzo said.
Manzo has been with Global Gardens for about two years, but has devoted over 16 years to serving the refugee communities in Boise, with the passion to nurture them and allow them to reach their full potential in their new home.
“We have a group of 14 farmers within Global Gardens that grow vegetables and sell the produce,” Manzo said. “Global Gardens has provided opportunities for farmers to use their farming skills and talents in Idaho's highly developed agriculture sector. Today the farmers sell their vegetables via CSA, local farmers markets, restaurants and some grocery stores.”
Global Gardens has been able to bring together farmers from many different backgrounds.
“Most of our farmers are from Somalia, we have one from Burma, another one from Ethiopia, one from Burundi and another one from Congo,” Manzo said. “In our community garden, we have over 20 nationalities. So we have a big community garden as well.”
Over the last few years Manzo has been with Global Gardens, he said he’s seen exciting changes, witnessing the farmers truly prospering and making more profits.
Manzo said farmers are able to successfully grow their businesses to the point that Global Gardens is then able to help them transition onto their own lease of land and become independent with their business.
“Our goal is to teach them some new practices, and also the ones that have been with us for a longer period of time, to graduate them so they can have their own land and grow their businesses,” Manzo said.
One educational goal Manzo has for this year is teaching farmers in the program how to get the most yield from their relatively small plots of land. Teaching farmers tactics for efficiency now, so that they will also be able to rely on them in their future pursuits, because in many ways demand for locally grown produce is only growing.
“I would say the interest in buying local produce has increased since COVID,” Manzo said. “Our season for CSA is about 18 weeks from June until the end of September or beginning of October, and right now our CSAs are on sale, they're open to everyone, and we also have a mushroom subscription.”
But what Manzo is most excited about, is how Global Garden’s support has allowed several of the farmers to grow traditional ethnic vegetables that are otherwise difficult to find.
“One of the big changes, when I came we had 11 farmers and we had only one farmer who was growing ethnic vegetables,” Manzo said. “These ethnic vegetables were greens that she sells to the refugee community, in Boise and beyond. Then last year, we recruited three farmers, and two of them are growing just ethnic vegetables. So the market for ethnic vegetables, it's here.”
Some of the ethnic vegetables they are growing include: bottle gourd, also know as calabasas, amaranth and kohlrabi or "German turnip."
Manzo said some of the farmers selling ethnic vegetables even get requests from out of state, there are so many refugee communities that can find connection to their homes through access to traditional African foods.
African refugees coming here have often been living in a refugee camp in their home country, Manzo said, and he thinks it is amazing for them to be able to come to Boise and find community and familiar vegetables.
Global Garden’s important work in the community does not go unnoticed.
“I think everyone needs stable job opportunities to be able to thrive, and I think that no matter where you're from, you deserve to have community support,” said Emma Kahl, senior student at Sage International.
Kahl was one of over 20 students who spent their “Senior Skip Day” volunteering with Global Gardens to prepare a new site for spring planting.
The opportunity was organized by one of her teachers, Guy Falconer who is a design technical educator at Sage International, and local businesses also supported the efforts — Rocky Mountain Portables and Tates Rents provided portable toilets and portable tools for the student volunteers at no cost. And the plot of land being developed was donated for Global Gardens to use by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
“I think that it's an amazing thing to contribute to, especially because [Boise] is a refugee hub,” said senior Sage International student Amelia Pooser. “And I think it's important that as a community, we welcome these refugees and help them in any way that we can. Because no matter how they have come here, they need to know that they're welcome and we're so happy to have them here in Boise, Idaho.”
CSA Opportunities Throughout Idaho
Idaho is full of dedicated farmers, and a vibrant agricultural community. One way to support these individuals and more sustainably shop for produce is through CSA which stands for Community Supported Agriculture.
After paying upfront at the beginning of the season, subscriptions or shares of produce yield a variety of fresh, seasonal produce throughout the summer and fall.
Some local CSA farms are:
Global Gardens, Boise, globalgardensboise.org
Whistlepig Farm, Boise, drycreekgrowers.com
Peaceful Belly Farm, Caldwell, peacefulbelly.com
Find a detailed directory of more CSA resources at agri.idaho.gov.