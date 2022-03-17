It’s the most musical time of the year in Boise; Treefort time! And this year we perhaps need it more than ever as a Rumspringa of sorts after being shut-ins for more months than I’d like to count. And while Treefort is a fantastic place to enjoy a beer, there’s also a vast selection of wines available and they’re as diverse as the music played on the stages.
You’ll find some classic Northwest wines available at the Main Stage. House Wine and Idaho winery Sawtooth will both have wines available in cans making for easy sipping and enjoyment while rockin’ out.
Looking for a wine sampling experience? Alefort Lounge, the locale for experiencing various vinos during Treefort will have three themed wine tables: Sparkles and Bubbles, Idaho and Northwest wines and a rotating wine shop selections table.
At the Sparkles and Bubbles table, you’ll find an array of effervescent wines that will raise your spirits and quench your thirst. The Idaho and Northwest wine table features local favorites and from various producers. At the rotating wine shop table, a different local wine shop (all listed below) will present themed offerings based on the shop’s styles. Neat-o!
Thursday, March 24, will feature Boise’s newest wine shop, Shadow Puppet, that has the trendiest wines such as Pet-Nats, orange and biodynamic wines. Aren’t sure what those words mean? Chat up local purveyors Meshel Ledet and Joe Haege for the down-low on these unique styles.
Love Italian wines? Then Friday, March 25 is your jam. City Center Wines own David Hansen will showcase some of his favorite Italian stars. This downtown Boise shop specializes in hand- elected unique as well as classic wines in a casual, friendly atmosphere.
The Boise Coop wine shop (and Uncorked Wine Bar!) offers a vast selection of wines from across the globe and will present some of these on Saturday, March 26. Six distinct wines from different countries will be served allowing you to travel the world without leaving Boise.
On March 27, Sunday’s wine shop of note is Hyde Park Fine Wines. Have a penchant for the rare, cultish, and allocated wines of the world? Scott McCoy can be your guide through some of the harder to find specialty wines.
With that, bring on the ‘forts and of course, the wine!