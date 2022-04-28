A new food spot in southeast Nampa seeks to satisfy your French-fry cravings while offering up a “guilt-free, gluten-free” experience.
Satisfry, located at 2220 Southside Blvd., is a drive-through and walk-up fry hut featuring air-fried French fries, which can be ordered plain with dry rubs such as salt and vinegar, Jamaica jerk and chili-lime, and enjoyed with sauces such as fry sauce, nacho cheese, buffalo or "Satis-sauce."
If diners are looking for more of a meal, there are “dinner fries” — an order of large fries with pizza, poutine, enchilada, hot dog or cheese and bacon type toppings, meant to be eaten with a fork. There’s a “haystack” option, which is two pounds of fries, with or without the dinner toppings, that comes in a takeout pizza-sized box.
A small dessert menu features a Sticky Bun Fry, an order of sweet potato fries smothered in a cinnamon and butter sauce and sprinkled with marshmallows.
You can wash your fries down with a craft soda, such as a Chocolate Coke, Orange Creamsicle or Pina-cokelada.
Satisfry is the brainchild of Matthew Milligan, who said the idea for the food spot came to him fully formed in 2016 after spending time at church with friends, several of whom had Celiac disease. He said they would often order specialty fries from restaurants because it was the only thing everyone could eat.
“All at once, the idea came to me — I want to do for French fries what Buffalo Wild Wings did for the chicken wing,” Milligan said. “I envisioned all these different dry rubs. And I thought, it would be good not to limit it to dry rubs, why can’t we do enchiladas, why can’t we do pizza, why can’t we do poutines? And all of it has to be gluten free.”
Milligan said Satisfry is not just a gluten-free facility — they don’t accept products from factories where gluten is used.
Traditional fast-food French fries can have up to 600 calories, Milligan said, but Satisfry’s air-frying method cuts the calories by about two-thirds, making it a healthier fast-food option, “comfort food you don’t have to feel guilty about.”
“That doesn’t mean you can’t have all things in moderation,” he said. “We have chili fries. We have enchilada fries. But our calories are substantially less. I’ve got four kids. I’ve always had a bad habit of grabbing something when we’re out having fun. That led to craving French fries. I knew I had to make the move sooner or later to open Satisfry because of my kids. They’re French fry hounds.”
Because the fries are air-fried, they don’t have hot grease in them to keep them warm, so they’re best eaten fresh, Milligan said. “Air fries are best eaten in the first 10 to 15 minutes. They are best in the moment.”
To facilitate eating your fries in the moment, there is outdoor seating at Satisfry, which Milligan said will soon be expanded to accommodate 25 people.
The location, which is 2.7 miles from the nearest fast-food restaurant and sees 30,000 people drive by each day, is drawing more customers than anticipated, said Milligan.
When Satisfry opened March 1, he said he hoped to have 75 to 90 orders that day. But he underestimated the demand and ended up serving 500 menu items on the first day. “We opened to lines that reminded me of In-N-Out.”
Milligan said they continue to serve between 250 and 300 orders a day, which is more than double what he expected, and he estimated that about a third of their patrons have some sort of food restriction or sensitivity. “We were overrun with people who heard we were gluten free. We’ve been happy to serve those people who have sensitivities.”
Growing up watching “The Andy Griffith Show,” Milligan dreamed of having a “Mayberry”-type business, one that has a hometown type feel. He longed to offer the community a gathering place, especially coming out of the pandemic when life felt so isolated.
Eventually, he said, the right opportunity and business partners came along, and he was able to bring his idea from six years ago to fruition.
“I really want to be community-centric,” he shared. “America needs fellowship right now; they need a place to hang out and be with their community. We want to give people a place to gather.”
One aspect of Satisfry that Milligan said he hopes will foster that hometown feel is their customer service. “We want to have a level of customer service where we know our customers by name. I want to create a community hangout that focuses on customer service, and the way we do it is with the best, healthiest French fry on the planet.”
Satisfry is open six days a week (closed Sundays), from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. And, an updated menu now includes an option for kids, with the Little Spud dinner fries and kid’s soda.
In the future, Milligan hopes to expand Satisfry into Caldwell, Boise, Eagle and possibly beyond, into Utah.