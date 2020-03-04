Two Boiseans Nominated for James Beard Awards
The food scene in Boise just got a little bit sweeter—Janjou Patisserie Pastry Chef Moshit Mizrachi-Gabbitas and Petite 4 Chef Sarah Kelly are both semi-finalists for the 2020 James Beard Awards.
Second-time nominee, Pastry Chef and Janjou Co-Owner Mizrachi-Gabbitas moved to Idaho in 2007 from Israel, equipped with skills she learned from classes taught by renowned French pastry chefs and an education from Estella Kitat Oman, a distinguished baking school.
In 2008, Janjou sold cookies wholesale to local shops. Then in 2013, Janjou evolved into a commercial bakery and cafe serving a variety of authentic French pastries.
“We don’t have one specialty, but whatever we do, we try to do very well,” said Mizrachi-Gabbitas.
The talent behind Petite 4’s French bistro menu is Co-Owner and Chef Sarah Kelly. She and her husband David opened it in 2018 after they closed their popular downtown sandwich shop Bleubird. Whether it’s specialty sandwiches or duck confit, Kelly’s involvement in the food scene has generated long lines and satisfied customers.
It was James Beard, in the early days, whose love of the food world made him an original foodie. Not only was he an author, cook and teacher, but in 1946 he was one of the first to host a television food program. Since 1991 the James Beard Awards have been highlighting culinary expertise across the US.
Mizrachi-Gabbitas is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Baker and Kelly is a semi-finalist for Best Chef: Mountain (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming). Last year the winners of these categories were Greg Wade from Publican Quality Bread in Chicago, Illinois (Best Baker), and Brady Williams from Canlis in Seattle, Washington (Best Chef Northwest). The podcast Copper and Heat, fronted by College of Idaho graduates Katy and Ricardo Osuna, won the 2019 James Beard Media Award for Best Food Podcast. The James Beard Awards are some of the highest culinary honors in America.
“It’s a great pride, I’m honored and fortunate that people recognize the hard work that myself and my team put into every single item we make. It means that hard work pays off,” said Mizrachi-Gabbitas.
—Arianna Creteau