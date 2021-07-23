We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In the U.S. the donut is traced back to something called an olykoek, which translates to a sweetened cake fried in fat. The donut was first introduced by Dutch settlers and gradually morphed into the modern ring-shaped donut people are familiar with today. The popularity of the donut is one that has never waned. People love a good donut and local company Guru Donuts has been delighting people with their wares since 2012.
Guru Donuts came from humble beginnings. The company started out of a garage and quickly expanded into two storefront locations, one in the Idanha Hotel in downtown Boise and one in Eagle at 2826 S Eagle Road #120. Now the popular local chain is expanding again, with a new location at Boise State University.
“We are so excited to spread the donut joy to our new space at BSU," said owner Krystle McLaughlin. "We have such a great team always innovating exciting donuts, drinks and eats."
The shop's week-long grand opening will be from Tuesday, Aug. 24 to Thursday Aug. 29. They also will have giveaways through their Instagram stories, handle, @gurudonuts, every day during opening week and Guru will announce more about the BSU location and offerings in the following weeks.
"We are immensely grateful for the support from our community in the Treasure Valley allowing us to grow in Boise, Eagle and now Boise State," said McLaughlin."