As many people try to scrape by financially, food insecurity can become a problem and they often may forego more expensive and healthier fresh foods for longer lasting and often times less nutritional shelf-stable items.
“We have an unprecedented amount of produce right now,” wrote The Salvation Army Boise Corps Officer Major Thomas Stambaugh in a press release. “We are excited to be expanding our Client Choice Food Pantry by adding additional fresh food options. We are even planning a Fresh Food Farmers Market this summer.”
For those who need some assistance, The Salvation Army Food Pantry in Boise is expanding the pantry's fresh food offerings starting March 30. The pantry is located at The Salvation Army Boise Corps West Parking Lot, 9492 W. Emerald St. in Boise and is open Tuesdays – Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The upcoming planned Saturday Fresh Food Farmers Markets will run throughout the summer from June to October on some Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information go to boise.salvationarmy.org.