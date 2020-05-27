The Franklin House
Gavin O’Neal and Jen Bury have a lot in common. Both own Rhodesian ridgeback dogs, are avid runners—and they co-own The Franklin House, a downtown bed and breakfast that they refer to as a “Bed and Beer.”
“I was walking on a trail behind Camel’s Back Park and I see this huge dog coming towards me that looks just like mine,” said O’Neal. “We [O’Neal and Bury] just started talking and we’ve been friends ever since.”
Opened in July 2019, The Franklin House is located in Boise’s historic North End, and has four available roomsm with a beer garden. It also caters to private events like weddings, birthdays and showers.
Rooms are $65-$75 on weeknights and $85-$95 on weekends, and can be booked on the website. Franklin House also offers guests daily complementary beer, wine or pre-mixed cocktails, and in the first week of June, it will have a tap system with 14 rotating beers.
The backyard beer garden is expansiveand has plenty of socially distanced seating, including hammocks and swings. The four rooms are named by color and two have huge tubs that were left by the previous owner: the Women’s Health and Birthing Center.
“What’s cool about the tubs is that they are massive, hold heat and [are] super sanitary,” said Bury. “During this time we’re also reviewing guests on a case-by-case situation so that we can be as safe as possible.”
Franklin House is taking extra public health precautions as establishments like it have been allowed to reopen, making sure all guests follow social distancing regulations. O’Neal stays on the property for safety and oversight.
The operators said that Franklin House has become a neighborhood favorite, with neighbors popping in for a beer—just the kind of atmosphere O’Neal and Bury wanted to create.
“We wanted to have a place where guests can come and mingle with the community,” said Bury. “We don’t want to be a hotel or an AirBNB: We want to be something in the middle and people love the vibe here.”
“It’s the Cheers of the North End,” added O’Neal.
— By Tracy Bringhurst