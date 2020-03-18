Venturing out to the store, shoppers may have noticed that some chain grocery markets have empty shelves. Fortunately, there are also many locally owned businesses in Boise that have you covered. Many of these stores may not carry the coveted toilet paper, but most of them have plenty of non-perishable foods, specialty items and other snacks you may not have tried before. Here’s a list of some local specialty markets.
· Campos Market, 413 N. Orchard St., Boise
· Reel Foods Fish Market, 1118 S. Vista Ave., Boise
· The Basque Market, 608 W. Grove St., #5926, Boise
· Asia Market, 9975 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
· Orient Market, 4806 Emerald St., Boise
· M&W Markets, 1835 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
· La Ranchera Market, 8017 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
· Thana’s Little World Market, 4109 W. Overland Road, Boise
· Idaho Capital Asian Market, 3107 N. Cole Road, Boise
· Zacoalco Supermarket, 7166 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
· Roots Zero Waste Market, 7166 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
· Loba African Market, 5212 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
· Shankaron Market, 4870 W. Emerald St., Boise
· Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise
· Diana Oriental Market, 10387 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
· Al Ahmed Market, 4324 W. Overland Road, Boise
· Foodland Market, 710 N. Orchard St., Boise
· Kabul Market, 5751 W. Overland Road, Boise
· Mandalay Asian Market, 10658 W. Overland Road, Boise
· Namaste Market, 8075 W. Emerald St., Boise
· Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen, 1340 S. Vista Ave., Boise
· Afghan Market, 5805 W. Franklin Road, Boise
· Egyptian Market, 10352 W. Overland Road, Boise
· India Foods, 6020 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
· Ishtar Market, 4516 W. Overland Road, Boise
· Europe Delicious, 9958 W. Fairview Ave., Boise