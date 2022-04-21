The original Push & Pour, located at 214 E. 34 St. in Garden City, filled a missing niche in the neighborhood as a local coffee shop and hang out. Now the coffee shop is expanding to another location, that’s also in dire need of its services — the Boise Bench. The new location is snuggled next to The Stil. It’s open and airy, has a large outdoor patio with a firepit, and has a wonderful mural over the coffee bar created by artist Kyler Martz.
Employees Parker Hopkins and Connor Himes have been working at the original location in Garden City for almost three years and now, with the new addition on Latah, they work at each shop.
“We just opened this location up and we’re super excited for summer,” said Hopkins, “were gonna do the whole summer environment. We’ve got ice-cream, food, beers on tap and — just ready to have a fun outdoor environment. And in the morning time come on down, we’re in the neighborhood, come grab a drink. We’re here!”
The new Push & Pour is located at 13 S. Latah. For now the hours are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. Besides coffee, tea and snacks, Push & Pour also sells some amazing merch like shirts, cups and totes. Around May 16 the Latah location will start having expanded hours. For more information people can go to the website, pushandpour.com.