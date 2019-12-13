The holidays are a time for giving and for parties, and from Monday-Saturday, Dec. 16-21, Water Bear Bar will throw a pop-up benefiting the Women's and Children's Alliance that will let folks have their gingerbread cookies and eat them, too.
“It’s gonna be fun," said owner Kylie North. “We’re partnering with the WCA, we are going to have gingerbread available to decorate for $10, and $3 of that will go to the charity.”
Craft cocktail watering hole Water Bear Bar recently opened in downtown Boise on the corner of Ninth and Jefferson streets. It created a holiday-themed cocktail menu with 10 new drinks like a Tiki toddy and a holiday punch, as well as decoratable gingerbread cookies; but patrons can still order items off the regular menu. The pop-up will run from Monday, Dec. 16 to Saturday, Dec. 21 and the bar will donate proceeds from the cookies to the WCA the entire time.
The WCA is a non-profit that has provided services to adults and children who have been victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault for over 30 years. It offers safe housing and other services that can be found on its website. Last year, the organization provided 2,823 counseling sessions, took 2,136 calls on its hotline, and housed 76 women and 103 children in its shelter. Its operations are expensive, and the Water Bear Bar was keen to help.
“I really like the position of empowerment with the WCA—that’s what struck us,” said North. “[They] empower women to get up and get out of a bad situation.”
Tunes go a long way toward setting the holiday mood, and for the pop-up, the bar is calling on patrons to bring their seasonal favorites on vinyl for All Wax Wednesdays, which runs from 6-10 p.m., and during which people can bring their own records to spin for a free drink token.
“We are decorating as a winter wonderland and going all out this week,” said North. “We are pumped up to get festive and have a great time.”