There are some really great eateries in downtown Boise but there’s always room for more, especially one with a late night menu that’s pretty affordable. Mala Luna, in Spanish “Bad Moon,” is owned by Boise Fry Company but don’t expect the same style of restaurant. Mala Luna has a taste all its own.
“It’s an all-encompassing Latin kitchen inspired by tradition but taking those ideas and making something new,” said General Manager Chessa Hentrup. “All the recipes are mine; I’ve spent two months getting everything ready with the help of our bartender and assistant and Boise Fry has been so great because they gave me the means to make this happen.”
Mala Luna took over the old Dharma Sushi spot in the heart of downtown Boise. Its Latin menu pulls a lot of different flavors and traditions together and it also has a full bar with an expansive cocktail and mocktail menu. The restaurant opened April 1 with limited hours Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. — midnight and the hours should be extending next month. Hentrup is hoping for a large grand opening celebration around Cinco de Mayo.
When describing the concept and name for the restaurant she said the moon was a big influence: “When I think of the name Mala Luna, I picture a feminine entity that has been admired throughout time, is undoubtedly beautiful and displays deep emotions. She’s like all of us; inspiring, fun and has her playfully bad side.”
Hentrup had been managing Boise Fry when they began tossing around the idea of an empanada and torta shop. They eventually got the concept together and, on top of empanadas and tortas, threw in a bunch more Latin-inspired late-night food.
A favorite of Hentrup’s are the Navajo Tacos. She grew up eating them at home all the time. Navajo Tacos are made from fry bread, traditionally grown by Native Indigenous people, and topped with a variety of meats. A bonus, Mala Luna’s fry bread is vegan — and the restaurant has a lot of other vegan options as well.
The menu lists nachos, tortas, empanadas, the Navajo Tacos and a slew of sides. The empanadas come four to an order and are super delicious; they even have a sweet option. Nothing on the menu is over $12.
The drink menu includes a lot of interesting mixes people might not find elsewhere, including the Caipirinha, which is the national cocktail of Brazil and contains Cachaça, a popular Brazilian alcohol made from fermented sugarcane juice. Among other drinks, there are also margaritas, a colada, and a hibiscus drink made with mezcal. In addition, there’s a large beer and wine menu.
For those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks, Mala Luna has that covered. The cantina serves up a variety of house-made Agua Frescas, refreshing fruit drinks, and also has a house-made vegan horchata, a rice drink with vanilla and cinnamon. The restaurant also offers virgin versions of its cocktails as well as tasty teas and coffees.
“We’re trying to be a little different,” said Hentrup, “and take tradition and put our own spin on it. We found that there was a kind of void of affordable, multi-cultural, late-night Latin food and it’s been really great getting this all together.”