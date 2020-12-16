For years, Boise Weekly has reported on the City of Trees' burgeoning vegetarian and vegan scenes. Local spots like High Note Cafe have all-vegan menus, and many others like Lemon Tree and BBQ4Life have a bounty of options friendly to the lifestyle. Now, it has made People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' list of the nation's most vegan-friendly small cities.
"The small cities on PETA's list are big hot spots for the delicious animal-friendly cuisine that today's diners demand," wrote PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a press release. "Whether you're looking for a vegan food tour, a cruelty-free tattoo, or a hearty Southern-fried 'chicken' sandwich, Boise's got it."
Indeed. Cuisine is just the tip of Boise's vegan spear. At Raven's Call Tattoo, body art enthusiasts can get that new piece without injecting glycerine—made from animal fats—into their skin; and Indulge Boise offers vegan dining tours. As for eateries, there are the aforementioned options, plus spots like Oh Vegan Soul, Wild Root Cafe, 208 Pho & Vegan and Mai Thai Modern Asian Cuisine. Happy Cow has a pretty comprehensive list.
This is not the first time Boise has made PETA's list—Boise made it in 2010, as well.
PETA has a long history in the Boise area. For years, it has brought activists to town for everything from anti-wool snow globe fights and "roasting" a rather lifelike plastic dog to asking Albertsons to cut ties with a coconut milk supplier for its use of monkey labor. It also waged a battle to have Chicken Dinner Road in Canyon County renamed.
Most recently, on Dec. 17, it announced it had asked Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Taylor to investigate claims of animal cruelty at Northwest Premium Meats outside of Nampa, where PETA detailed instances of animals being repeatedly shot in the head, and in one instance, attempting to shackle and hoist a pig that remained conscious.
While PETA has had an often contentious relationship with the 2C, it seems to hold Boise in high esteem, and in its ranking, the City of Trees took fifth place, behind Asheville, North Carolina; Dayton, Ohio; Frederick, Maryland; and Tacoma, Washington. Boise came in ahead of San Marcos, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Bend, Oregon; and Bisbee, Arizona.