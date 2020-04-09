Looking for Easter candy with a bit more pizzazz than Peeps? Look no further than local candy store The Chocolate Bar. The store has brought some staff back on to make artisan chocolate ready for Easter Sunday.
“This year, because of the current situation, we held off on a lot of the bigger items, but we still have a lot of chocolate,” said Owner Jason Stack.
Orders can be placed online or by phone, and The Chocolate Bar staff delivers to the Boise area. Customers can also request curbside pick-up.
This year the store is selling 6-inch solid bunnies in milk and dark chocolate, as well as mini bunnies that come as a dozen. The chocolatiers have also made peanut butter and raspberry crème eggs. The store also 1-pound and half-pound boxes of assorted chocolates, available in milk and dark chocolate. The staff is trying to get everything out as quickly and safely as possible.
“We are running with a limited staff and doing the best we can to get the orders out,” said Stack. “So far the bunnies have been the most popular.”