Donuts have always had a special place in Boise, and the variety of bake shops around town proves it. June 5 is the 80th National Donut Day, the holiday commemorating the incredibly famous Dutch treat, and Boise’s love affair with these sugary confections has plenty of stories of its own. Country Donuts is a local Boise gem that first opened in 1990 and has been run by the same family ever since.
“My dad opened the business 30 years ago, and now I’ve taken over.” said Acting Manager Dina. “I’ve seen people come together to enjoy our donuts today and it’s really great to see.”
There are plenty of spots in Boise where people can satisfy their cravings: the local trendsetter is Guru Donuts; DK Donuts, one of Boise’s oldest donut shops; Donut + Dog in the Village at Meridian; and Daylight Donuts, to name just a few.