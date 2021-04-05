It’s that time of year again when people can start shopping at the local markets for unique and fresh products. Finally, you can say goodbye to those brisk, dark winter days and say hello to the blue sky and warm weather while enjoying local products. Farmers markets are now opening up with online shopping.
“Local products are really important to us," said Tamara Cameron, marketing manager at the Boise Farmers Market. "The Farmers Market is all about agriculture and focuses on more than 50% of ranchers and farmers; the rest shakes out prepared foods. The stipulation is we have to have local ingredients.”
The Boise Farmer’s Market is currently offering drive-thru pick-up only, in hopes to have an in-person market in July or August. The drive-thru has brought a completely new customer base of people who support local products, said Cameron, who added the drive-thru is also much more efficient. People can order from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday through the website: theboisefarmersmarket.com. Pick-up is on Saturdays from 8 until 11:30 a.m. at 1500 Shoreline Dr., in the Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. parking lot.
“I’m super excited to be in the midtown neighborhood this year and grateful to Tandem Diabetes Care Inc to let us use their parking lot — we can’t do it without the support of the midtown neighborhood with the great community service they allow us,” said Cameron.
Cameron said she is "ecstatic" about the wide array of products that will be available each and every week, including: rabbit, goat, lamb, duck eggs, an assortment of mushrooms including chestnut mushrooms, white salad turnips, and fresh organic herbs.
Some returning favorites to the market this year are: Meriwether Cider, Purple Sage Farms, Black Fox Farm, Kings Crown Organic Farm, Blue Hen Cookies, and Idaho Mushrooms and Produce. A new vendor that will be joining this year is Lost Grove Brewing.
Every week there's a different combination of vendors. To stay updated, you can subscribe to the newsletter: theboisefarmersmarket.com/subscribe.
The market accepts SNAP/EBT and it also supports the Double Up Food Bucks match that is provided by the City of Boise. People can register as an EBT customer, shop online, then pay for the order with their EBT cards onsite on Saturdays. The market will match up to $20 dollars of the order with the Double Up Food Bucks tokens that can spend as money for fresh produce and produce plants. “It's a great program and we are working to do a better job of getting the word out this year,” Cameron said.
Also opening: Capital City Public Market/34th St. Market. The Capital City Public Market started out in 1994 on 8th street and was an open market. Back then, it was the only farmers market in Boise and started out with just 10 vendors. Today, it has over 130 vendors, that range from agricultural producers and farmers to artisans and specialty food that’s all local.
Opening day at the 34th St. location has been postponed but the market will have local products available for now from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at 9719 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City through a partnership with Powderhaus Brewing Company.
More information on both markets can be found online: at the Farmers Market website, theboisefarmersmarket.com; and the Capitol City Public Market website, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.