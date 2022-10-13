Support Local Journalism


Full disclosure— I am not a vegan but, in my opinion, you don't need to be a vegan to fully enjoy the cuisine at Oh Vegan Soul Food. The small business run by chef and owner Mae Gaines has had some ups and downs but is now about to serve up delicious southern comfort food full time.

"I've had a lot of 'coming to Jesus' moments," said Gaines. "I had bought a food truck but it just wasn't working out. So I made the tough decision to sell the truck. The Chow Market is a place I really enjoy and I always wanted to be here and now it's finally happening."

