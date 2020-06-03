City of Good
Boise nonprofit City of Good has collaborated with local breweries WPA Beer, Payette Brewing Company and Lost Grove Brewing. The result is a new beer that’s just in time for sunshine and rising temperatures.
“Our mission at WPA is to utilize small independent businesses so that people can work,” said WPA Brand Manager David Roberts. “So we connected the dots and have been facilitating the collaboration.”
The new beer is named after the nonprofit and called “City of Good.” It’s brewed by Lost Grove, while Payette packages and cans it. The India Pale Ale is slated to be available on Friday, June 5, at the Boise Co-op and at the restaurants involved with the City of Good: Alavita, The Brickyard, Diablo and Sons, Fork, Bittercreek, Red Feather Lounge, Kin, The Wylder and Certified Bakery. All the profits from sales go directly to the nonprofit.
“I’ve been working with everyone to figure out what we could do and how to put it all together,” said Lost Grove Owner Jake Black. “The beer is a bit lighter and it’s really good for easy summer drinking.”
Lost Grove crafted a light 5% IPA with citrus notes. The brewery also seeks to sell the beer at the Boise Farmers Market pending approval. Lost Grove prides itself on using sustainable practices that positively impact the community and donates to local nonprofits regularly.
The City of Good is an initiative that was created by local civic organizations and businesses to help address the cities needs during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit has three objectives: to feed the hungry, put people back to work and help rebuild local economy.
The organization brings together people experiencing hunger or food insecurity, restaurants and businesses by paying people that work in the kitchens a livable wage and donating meals to those in need. The goal is to create a self-sustaining nonprofit that functions long after the pandemic has ended.
— By Tracy Bringhurst