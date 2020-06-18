Bailey Miller has been working at Stella’s Ice Cream since April 2018, just one month after its first shop opened in Nampa. Since that time, Miller has been around for the opening of three more Stella’s locations in the Treasure Valley, and has been a manager at two of them, including the shop’s most recent addition in downtown Boise.
“It’s fun to see the new faces and be part of a new community,” Miller said.
Stella’s Boise location opened on June 15, but the store plans to throw a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 20. The store is located on the corner of Eighth and Main streets in downtown Boise. Store hours can be found on Stella's website.
The ice cream shop’s menu has an array of flavors ranging from classic to quirky. It also has a wide selection of vegan options including Miller’s favorite, Flower Power—a mix of lavender and blueberries that she said wouldn’t be on the menu if it weren’t for her persistence.
“I sat and badgered the owner [Chad Hartley] for weeks to make a lavender flavor and he finally gave in,” Miller said. “It’s my absolute favorite.”
At Stella’s there seems to be something for everyone, whether you have a preference for creamy mixed berry or chunky chocolate peanut butter. Customers can put their favorite flavors in a cone or cup, or even venture out by adding a scoop of ice cream to one of the shop’s baked goods.