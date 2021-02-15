Looking for upscale dining options without leaving the comfort of home? Look no further than Crave Delivery service. The concept is a mixture of a collective and a ghost-kitchen where restaurants can pair with the company to deliver. It’s pretty neat because Crave takes full responsibility for the integrity of the food, and customers get a lot of different options.
The facility, based in Meridian, has different kitchen suites and employs their own delivery drivers. The best thing about ordering from Crave is that people can get things from multiple restaurants delivered at the same time. People can browse on the website but need to download the app to order and can also pick up at the location instead of delivery.
Some of the restaurants are owned locally while others are headquartered out of state. The current list of restaurants includes:
- Mi Almita Taqueria, Boise
- Mai Thai, Boise
- The Grove by Lemon Tree Co., Boise
- Omakase Sushi, Boise
- The Metropolitan Grill, Seattle
- Elliott’s Oyster House, Seattle
- Wing Dome, Seattle
- Betelnut, San Francisco
- Tony G’s Pizza, San Francisco
- Mac 'n Cue, San Francisco
- Tokyo Hot Chicken, San Francisco
- Rock House Sliders, Los Angeles
- The Mérité Bake Shop, Los Angeles
- Percolate Tea, Los Angeles
- The Peached Tortilla, Austin, Texas
Delivery time isn’t too long even if people order from the different places, it took around an hour.
We ordered sushi from Omakase and desserts and drinks from The Mérité Bake Shop. Everything was the temperature it should be and arrived looking pristine.
The winner from Omakase was the Kingster Roll with King crab, avocado, torched lobster and chipotle-miso aioli, but we also had a maki roll box that was great. Mérité’s drinks were cold and the passion fruit panna cotta was delicious, but the star was the tarte St. Honore with pecans, bourbon and vanilla.
One thing to mention is that this service is pricey because the food is more upscale, but it was a fun thing to do for a special night. For dinner for two, two non-alcoholic drinks and desserts cost $112. Other participating restaurants offer a variety of price points.