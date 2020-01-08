For this series, Boise Weekly conducted a tremendous amount of research into local taco trucks. That meant eating a lot of tacos, and unsurprisingly, a few establishments stood out from the rest. Enjoy our unofficial rankings.
Ada County
#1 Tacos El Chavo
2915 W. Overland Road, Boise
On the south side of Overland Road, you will find a green delivery van that has been converted to serve up some of the best tacos in the Treasure Valley. The food has spicy salsas, generous portions and beautifully garnished plates with hot peppers and grilled onions.
#2 Adelitas Mexican Food
1800 W. Overland Road, Boise
Perched on the rim of the Bench neighborhood peering over the east side of Boise sits Adelitas. Adela Roman, co-owner and master taco chef offers the largest selection of meats in the Treasure Valley for as little as $1.25 per taco.
#4 Tacos Mobile Primo
3710 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
When heading through Garden City and looking for fresh authentic tacos, look no further than Tacos Mobile Primo.
Canyon County
#1 Tacos Lupita
115 16th Ave. S., Nampa
A Nampa legend for ages, a one-of-a-kind experience is visiting the taco bus. You will find handmade salsas and tortillas alongside hand-cut meats. Enjoy your tacos from the comfort of bar style seating right inside the hollowed-out Bluebird bus. Owners are on seasonal vacation and will return in February.
#2 Toro’s Tacos
316 Franklin Blvd., Nampa
Although only open Thursday through Sunday afternoons—and looking to open Tuesdays and Wednesdays soon, these tacos al pastor are a special find. Plus, the ambience is a cool blend of warm taco stand shelter and tack truck.
#3 Tacos Colima
3222 N. Middleton Road, Nampa
Balancing speed, affordability, and quality is usually an unattainable paradox. However, Tacos Colima, just off the Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard, seems to have mastered this balance with its $1 tacos.