Much like how ducking into a hole-in-the-wall restaurant can feel like being privy to a secret, a lot of taco afficionados believe that the best tacos are found at taco trucks that look like they were created with pure grit and dreams.
That’s because a lot of them are.
These trucks’ unique approach to selling Mexican cuisine is backed by their approach to business in general: If you build the tacos, they will come.
Location, Location, Location
When Maria Guadalupe and Roberto Castillo brought their taco truck-that’s-really-a-bus, Tacos Lupita, to Nampa, their only requirements for establishing their business, which ended up at the corner of 16th Avenue and Second Street, were that the neighborhood had to be family friendly, where work and home life wouldn’t be too far apart. This worked out nicely for them, as their business is parked about a 20-foot walk from the Castillos’ front door.
“We liked Nampa,” Roberto said in Spanish. “We came from Oregon, and only spent three days here before we decided we loved it. The people are friendly, and the area is tranquil. So when we found this spot for sale, we just contacted the Realtor selling it, and he sold it to us at a reasonable price.”
Seventeen years later, Tacos Lupita is thriving as one of the highest-rated taco “trucks” in the valley.
Although that approach to finding a location for their business may seem haphazard, the Castillos aren’t alone in how they set out to find a location for their eatery.
“It’s like looking for an apartment,” said Adela Roman, co-owner of Adelita’s Food Truck on the corner of Overland Road and Federal Way, also in Spanish. “You don’t necessarily choose among [all locations], you go where you’re able to rent.”
A variety of factors play into owners’ decisions to run a taco truck instead of a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Maybe they aren’t confident in banks giving them loans, or they don’t qualify for a business loan. Sometimes they’d rather “earn” the commercial space with money gathered from their own labor, or maybe they are simply following tradition.
“In Mexico, my parents ran a taco truck, so when I came here [to the United States] I thought I would do that, too,” Roman said.
Roman’s business, Adelita’s for short, is a bit of an in-industry hybrid of its own. Adelita’s had run successfully on the corner of two busy streets for nearly three years before Roman and her spouse—who co-owns the business with her—decided to create a restaurant-taco-truck hybrid. In early December 2019, Adelita’s had finally gathered enough money to rent the building, in whose parking lot the truck had been parked.
“We did it all with our money, saving each penny,” Roman said. “It took a lot of hard work, but we finally did it.”
Now, patrons can have their orders taken from a taco truck, but eat the fruits—or the tacos—of that labor in the comfort of an enclosed, heated room adorned with winter holiday decorations.
“It’s like a restaurant with the kitchen outside,” Roman said. “But now, patrons are asking for desserts, and we don’t have a fridge.”
Roman said the next big purchase planned for Adelita’s Food Truck is a fridge where they can store desserts like arroz con leche or flan.
The businesses may be small, and money may be tight, but it’s common for taco trucks to be especially responsive to the desires of the people who eat at them.
Tacos By the People, For the People
Kathy and her husband Pedro Juarez own Primo Supermarket LLC at the corner of Chinden Boulevard and 37th Street in Boise. Primo Supermarket (which translates to “Cousin Supermarket”) will celebrate its two-year anniversary in April of 2020. Its sister company, Tacos Mobil Primo (“Mobile Tacos Cousin”), which sits in the parking lot of the store and is run by extended family members, has been in operation for more than a decade.
Tacos Mobil Primo received frequent requests from customers about where they can buy the meat it puts in its tacos, and where they can get more produce to go with their meals. Primo Supermarket was born out of hearing what else customers desired.
“We noticed there were no Mexican stores in this area,” Pedro Juarez said. “So we decided to build one.”
“It was just going to be a fruit market at first,” Kathy said. “But we just kept adding more stuff because people would request it. We added meat over the summer, and now we sell all kinds of things, like churros and even champurrado. The purpose is to keep expanding to what the customer wants, and eventually open a second store.”
Similarly, Tacos Azteca in Boise started roaming around downtown Boise 20 years ago, following the crowds, then expanding to a restaurant. This business is unusual in the area because it’s one of the few taco trucks that actually takes off the parking brake and drives from place to place.
“I started the taco truck because 20 years ago, there were no taco trucks in the area,” said Miguel Hurtado, owner of Tacos Azteca. “I come from Mexico City, then I moved to California, and our food was everywhere. But when I came to Idaho, there was none of it here.”