Tasso to Debut Breakfast Menu
Tasso is anything but ham-fisted when it comes to making sandwiches, and on Saturday, Dec. 28, it will up its game with a new daily breakfast menu.
“People and businesses were asking about breakfast,” said Chef/Owner Dan Carruthers. “We wanted to bring affordable, healthy, fast and local options to the area.”
The breakfast menu will have options with similar flavor profiles to Tasso’s sandwiches. It will include a breakfast sandwich made with signature ham and a poached egg with kimchi. Folks looking for something lighter can order from the oatmeal/yogurt bar with daily rotating toppings.
The menu will be focused, with an emphasis on quality over quantity, and coffee from Slow By Slow. Tasso makes everything in-house, except for bread from by Acme Bakeshop. According to Carruthers, breakfast prices will be on par with those of sandwiches—around $11. Tasso is located at 401 S. Eighth St. in downtown Boise, and breakfast will be served Monday-Friday from 8-11 a.m., and all day on weekends.
“The balance of flavors is the most important idea behind everything we do,” said Carruthers. “You borrow what you need to create the best flavor profiles.”
Tasso also has a selection of seasonal sandwiches that changes daily, salads, sides, and soup, but all of it comes from a creative culinary spirit.
“I don’t see the value of serving something that anyone can just make easily at home,” said Carruthers.
—Tracy Bringhurst