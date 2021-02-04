February can be a depressing month. It’s cold and easy to get those end-of-the-winter blues but food can be a pick-me-up and Bar Gernika and Manfred’s has got it covered. They serve up some super tasty soups all year long.
“Soup is the ultimate winter comfort food,” said owner Jeff May, “and who couldn’t use a little comfort this time of the year.”
The owner of Manfred’s, and May’s business partner Jason Farber, make the soups in-house. They rotate every couple of days and if people would rather not dine-in, both Gernika and Manfred’s offer to-go options. Manfred’s also sells quarts of soup online with both a meat and vegetarian option.
If soup isn’t your jam, both restaurants also offer a variety of other foods and both restaurants sell the coveted Basque croqueta. At Manfred’s there’s a garlic vegetarian croqueta while at Gernika there’s a more traditional chicken option.
Another tasty difference is that Gernika serves the croquetas with Tiger sauce but at Manfred’s they come with a homemade Liger sauce, both are tasty. Gernika is open for dine-in and take-out and Manfred’s is open for take-out and catering.