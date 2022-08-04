Support Local Journalism


I have a standing weekly lunch date with a friend — and we usually end up going to Americana Pizza. I like pizza, who doesn’t, and this town has a lot of options but in my humble opinion, Americana Pizza is serving up some of the tastiest slices in town. Don’t think that I come from an ignorant place; I’ve worked at several pizzerias in my day and Americana Pizza is really, and I mean really, good.

Located next to Rhodes Skate Park at 304 S. Americana Blvd., the pizzeria has decor that matches its location, with multiple skateboards adorning the wall and within prime watching view of the park. The owner, Maxwell Lillie, and his two partners, who happen to also own Push & Pour, opened the restaurant in December of 2018. It’s kind of a cross between traditional New York style pizza and something a little different, because Lillie uses Neapolitan flour in the dough and cornmeal on the bottom. The result is something in between the two styles and it’s both crispy and chewy at the same time.

