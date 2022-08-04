Americana Pizza is the place to grab a slice downtown and if you’re lucky, you might get to meet the owners dog “Moose.” Pictured left to right, “Moose,” employees O.J. and Silas and owner Maxwell Lillie.
Americana Pizza is the place to grab a slice downtown and if you’re lucky, you might get to meet the owners dog “Moose.” Pictured left to right, “Moose,” employees O.J. and Silas and owner Maxwell Lillie.
Tracy Bringhurst
The pizzeria also has a variety of vegetarian (and vegan) options.
Courtesy of Americana Pizza
Americana Pizza also makes its own in-house mozzarella.
I have a standing weekly lunch date with a friend — and we usually end up going to Americana Pizza. I like pizza, who doesn’t, and this town has a lot of options but in my humble opinion, Americana Pizza is serving up some of the tastiest slices in town. Don’t think that I come from an ignorant place; I’ve worked at several pizzerias in my day and Americana Pizza is really, and I mean really, good.
Located next to Rhodes Skate Park at 304 S. Americana Blvd., the pizzeria has decor that matches its location, with multiple skateboards adorning the wall and within prime watching view of the park. The owner, Maxwell Lillie, and his two partners, who happen to also own Push & Pour, opened the restaurant in December of 2018. It’s kind of a cross between traditional New York style pizza and something a little different, because Lillie uses Neapolitan flour in the dough and cornmeal on the bottom. The result is something in between the two styles and it’s both crispy and chewy at the same time.
“I just thought it would be a great idea based on location,” said Lillie. “I used to own a taco truck called the Gem Street Kitchen, but I got a little bored and started working on dough recipes and making pizza. Then I went on a road trip around the United States and ate at every pizza place I could go to. Came back here, found the location, and ran with it.”
Americana is open at noon and sells slices daily, until 5 p.m. or when they run out. They also serve up create your own pizzas with a variety of toppings until 10 p.m. Americana makes its own mozzarella and also has a wide variety of vegan options, something that a lot of pizzerias don’t offer. Lillie said it took a while for them to figure out the best vegan cheese to use and the vegan pepperoni is from a small company out of Nashville.
The spot only sells pizza and two salads. Lillie said that’s because the focus is on serving up the best pizza possible. Everyday the restaurant sells cheese, pepperoni, vegan and special slices. The special and vegan options are always different, so if you’re an everyday pizza kind of person, you don’t have to worry about having to choose from the same options. Further, Americana doesn’t really do any advertising; it’s all word of mouth.
“Our whole philosophy is keeping it simple but using the best ingredients possible,” said Lillie. “Even the olive oil we use comes from trees that are growing right next to the pepper plants. We try to source the best ingredients and use local when we can.”
Besides looking for quality ingredients, the shop makes everything in-house and ferments the dough for 48 hours to give it more flavor and stretchyness. Another fun fact is that the restaurant is located at the corner part of the Boise Cold Storage building built in 1903, and it has the second oldest artisan well in the Pacific Northwest. Lillie said having the well water is part of the reason that the crust is so special.
Lillie said he loves the location, and although some might say Americana is in a seedier part of town, he’s never had any issues with people since the opening. Additionally, he and his crew used to make pizzas for Interfaith Sanctuary every Saturday.
In a blog from Interfaith it said that the nonprofit, “began ordering from Americana after donors started a pizza night for shelter guests. The made-from-scratch pies were more popular than those pre-made by a national franchise, something Lillie and his staff are proud of. Everyone who works in the kitchen at Americana loves to learn about food, and their pizza is a mix of everything Lillie learned on the road.”
In addition to the skate-themed decor, most of the employees are young skaters. Lillie said they’ve never had a high turnover and a lot of the kids that work there, hang out there — even after their shift. Lillie grew up skating in San Diego and said he prides himself on creating a workspace that welcomes everyone and makes all of the employees feel appreciated. Except for the owners, everyone shares tips and Lillie said it really fosters a family-like experience. Lillie even has his dog “Moose” with him on most days, and if you’re lucky, you might get to give him a little pat when you stop by.
“We love the location and really like making pizza,” said Lillie. “We get a huge flow of kids from the skatepark and we’ve never had any problems with people who are just hanging out downtown. We just want it to be an enjoyable place for anyone to come and get a slice or a pizza.”