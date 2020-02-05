It may be a traditional French breakfast item, but the omelette has become a staple of American diners across the country. Easily one of the most versatile breakfast items, folks at home and in professional kitchens stuff them with just about anything.
Boise Weekly visited three diners around town and asked what the chef wanted to bring. Some omelettes were more traditional than others, but all of them were unique to their establishment, set apart by either the ingredients or the chef.
Boise River Cafe
At one of Boise State’s most-visited dining halls, the omelette of choice comprised mushrooms, cubed ham, hash browns, onions and green peppers. Copious amounts of cheese bound the omelette’s fillings together and packed each bite with decadent flavors and rich hearty textures. For an early morning meal, this omelette leaves students’ stomachs and ready to tackle the day.
This eggy prodigy is the work of Boise State’s famous food icon, longtime cook and freshman whisperer Carrol Kleeb, who has developed a reputation with and a rapport among the students who frequent the Boise River Cafe.
“Don’t worry, I know your order,” said Kleeb to the next student in line.
It’s not typical to think of food on a college campus as being good or even delicious. However, breakfast at the Boise River Cafe has never been more popular. On weekends and even weekdays, students have been known to wait upwards of 40 minutes in line for breakfast burritos, scrambled medleys and, of course, omelettes.
On an average day Kleeb serves food to nearly 150 hungry patrons. What sets Kleeb apart from others is her ability to remember most of the students’ orders.
“I just look at a face and I remember,” said Kleeb.
Online Kleeb is hailed as a vital member of the Boise State community.
“If you ask me who my hero was in college at Boise State… my answer is easily ‘Carol from the SUB.’ Not all heroes wear capes,” wrote one Twitter user.
Although she is aware of her popularity, she remains dedicated and humble to the craft of making good breakfast food.
“I think it’s great,” said Kleeb.
Trolley House
Trolley House’s building may be on the National Historic Register, but the menu is much more fluid and modern. Case in point: the taco omelette. The merging of a taco and omelette is a culinary hybrid. Why not put two delicious foods together? Other food items have been added to the Trolley House menu because of their appealing looks, and the taco omelette is no exception.
“I thought it looked good so I added it to the menu,” said Owner Victoria Purdy.
The Trolley House’s taco omelette is an impressively large, beautifully layered egg creation containing seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, jalapeños and tomatoes. On top, the omelette drips with hollandaise sauce and artistically placed tortilla chips. Accompanying the tantalizing omelette is a heap of hash browns.
Because of the viscous cheese, packed amounts of meat and its sheer size, it can be difficult to focus on all of the flavors at one time. Despite the energy it took to consume, the complexity of the taco omelette was admirable and a worthy entry on the specialty omelette menu.
Before a bankruptcy, the small brick building that’s now the diner served as a trolley dispatch station.
“You could buy tickets for the trolley here in the beginning,” said Purdy.
Afterwards it was home to the Avenue Inn and neighbor to The Natatorium. Supposedly, during the time of the Avenue Inn, the basement was a speakeasy. The historical connections and unique menu items like the taco omelette make the visit even more exciting.
Capri
Nestled on the busy thoroughfare of Fairview Avenue, Boise’s Capri is a classic American diner, tucked behind an unassuming facade in the parking lot of a bland-looking motel. Open the door, and all that gives way to the cracked vinyl seating and a line of smiling, albeit hungry, customers.
The restaurant is most identifiable by the large fiberglass rooster that sits atop its sign. The rooster once sat on top of Jim’s Coffee Shop in Boise’s North End. While residents were at first dismayed to learn of the iconic rooster’s departure from the neighborhood, its new home looks as fitting as can be.
Grayson Ashby, a cook at Capri, said it was originally going to go on top of Delsa’s Ice Cream Parlour on Ustick Road, which is owned by the same family that owns the Capri. However, after some deliberation, the owners decided to keep the rooster closer to downtown.
“[Jim] sold it, and we bought the rooster,” he said.
The chef’s favorite omelette at Capri is no meek fare: The Dancing Cowboy, a three-egg feast filled with Capri’s house special, the cowboy potatoes, which are a concoction of mashed red potatoes, sour cream, bacon and scallions fried on the cooktop. The potatoes are given a topping of white cheddar before being cocooned in the eggs.
“This is our omelette, no one else has it,” Ashby said.
Buyer be warned, the Dancing Cowboy is enough to feed an army, so it may provide your only sustenance for the day.