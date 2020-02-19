Despite its draw for celebrities and reputation for hard partying after a day on the mountain, Ketchum is a sleepy town. Bars that are technically “open” until 2 a.m., start putting up barstools hours beforehand—and getting something to eat after 10 p.m.? Unless you enjoy gas station food from the local Veltex, you’re out of luck.
That’s why the Casino bar and its owner Rick Rooney have opened a late-night dining option attached to the bar. A space previously rented out to various others who tried to conquer the late-night food scene, the new Casino Café took over after the last occupant’s lease ran up and Rooney saw the opportunity to bring back the Casino’s own café, something that had been done several times in the life of the bar since its opening in the 1920s.
Rooney, who bought the Casino in 2018 from the Werry family, which owned the historic bar for 82 years, always planed to turn the space into a café.
“We just wanted people to be able to get a sandwich late at night,” Rooney said. “People from the Limelight Hotel, especially getting in on late flights, would wander in asking what I had and all I had were peanuts.”
The café, which opened at the end of November, is a work-in-progress, with sparse decor and a fairly limited menu. But the remodeled space with communal, picnic table-style seating is enough for bar clientele and late-night food-seekers on the lookout for something beyond gas station food. The menu features sandwiches ranging in price from $6 to $11.50, options include hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chicken burgers, gyros, paninis, Reubens, Capreses, BLTs and build-your-own options. Sides of fries and wings by the half or full dozen are available, as are sodas, beer, wine and cocktails. The café is currently closed Mondays and Tuesdays; but Wednesdays through Sundays, it’s open until “midnight or later” and takes call-in orders. Rooney plans to get online ordering soon.
In the short time it has been open, the Casino Café has been a big hit. For those unfamiliar with the bar scene in Ketchum, there are really only three late-night bars: The Cellar Pub, Whiskey Jacques and the Casino. All nights end at the Casino meaning that when last-call comes at 2 a.m., patrons usually ran the couple blocks to the Veltex convenience store to grab a bag of chips before jumping on the last bus home. Now with the café attached to the bar and open while customers imbibe, the popularity of the spot has grown.
It’s no accident that all late nights end at this storied bar. The Casino has been a haunt for characters from Hemingway and Hunter S. Thompson to people just looking to drink a beer peacefully in a corner. Originally constructed from logs chopped and brought down from local Bald Mountain, the building remains authentically close to its original design and still looks much the same from the outside as one can see from viewing historical photos.
Once called the Ketchum Kamp Hotel and Casino, rooms were available upstairs for lodgers; a week of boarding and meals used to cost $12. Those rooms still exist but rumor is that they’re haunted…or maybe just unused. As the name implies, it was also used for gambling and remained a functioning casino until the 1950s. The Casino became notorious for its riotous clientele, a reputation that still sticks with it though instead of seeing men fighting over a poker game or losing at the roulette wheel, you’re more likely to see a fight over a game of pool or simply from a few too many drinks.
The Casino’s reputation as a favorite watering hole of author Ernest Hemingway has also created an air of awe around the establishment. Hemingway befriended the Casino’s owner at the time, William Russell “Slavey” Werry, with whom he would often go hunting.
The establishment has remained a favorite for celebrities from former House Speaker Tip O’Neill and actor Steve McQueen to former Hailey resident Bruce Willis who used to get his hair cut at the old barbershop in the front entrance of the bar before he started shaving his head.
While some things have changed at this Ketchum establishment—no more smoking inside, for instance—some things have stayed exactly the same; and with Rooney’s vision to bring back the cafes of yore that used to serve the Casino’s clientele, its reputation as Ketchum’s go-to watering hole remains safe.