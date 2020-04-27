Casa Blanca Cuban Grill is opening on April 27. The restaurant closed after the stay at home order but now it’s offering curbside pick-up.
“We wanted to respect the Governors stay at home policy,” said Owner Karina Soteras. “Our business was impacted right from the beginning and we had to lay off a lot of employees but we’re excited to open again.”
Casa Blanca will serve a limited menu including most of the entrees and all of the sandwiches. New hours are from 11-8 p.m. and people can order on the website.
The restaurant has been serving authentic Cuban cuisine since 2012. Prior to Casa Blanca, there were no other Cuban restaurants in the valley. Soteras said her husband, Orlando Fernandez, runs the business and does the cooking and he wanted to bring Cuban food to Boise: “The response was great from the day we opened and people knew more about the cuisine then we expected.”
She said even when they fully re-open everything won’t be the same but they will follow the governments orders to ensure all of their customers have a safe experience.
“I’m grateful we’re going to open again and hopefully stay in business,” said Soteras. “We got a lot of calls from people asking when we were opening. We are really thankful to our customers.”