The holidays are a time for family and togetherness, but for many, the holidays can sometimes be time spent alone. For them, there’s usually a restaurant or two offering that sense of belonging. In Boise, Richard’s is known for its holiday hospitality.
“That’s not our normal crowd of people. This entire time of year is a lot of people who only come on the holidays, or it’s a special occasion and they’re celebrating,” said Katie Hestead, assistant manager of the restaurant and bar.
Roughly one-third of the customers that come in for the holidays are regulars, she said. The rest are typically people who come out for a nice dinner once a year or people passing through town.
“I think the bartenders really take that to heart, and want people to feel warm and welcome—especially people who dine alone tend to dine in the bar,” Hestead said.
It’s not the only place in town that’s open for the holidays, but it does offer a special menu and, by virtue of being connected to a hotel, gets a lot of guests looking for conversation and a bite to eat.
“I take that as a responsibility and it’s really important to me that the staff is always welcoming, genuine and warm,” Hestead said.
It’s a big time of year for the restaurant. On an average busy day, Richard’s serves around 125 people. On holidays, the number of guests can double. On Thanksgiving, the restaurant served 250 people, and the bar around 50. Being open on the holidays is relatively new for Richard’s, as it’s entering its third year. Owner Richard Langston has had restaurants around town, but only started opening for the holidays when it moved into its space in The Inn at 500 Capitol on Myrtle Street.
“Our cocktails I change seasonally, so I usually have the holidays in mind already, but we’ll do some special cocktails. Either we’ll just verbal them to people or print them on menus, so I’ll have a limited holiday menu we’ll do this weekend,” she said. “I like to do things that are like a throw to the holiday, maybe kind of kitschy but ultimately really delicious and add a little festive cheer, even snide cheer is fine, too.”
Hestead has worked in the service industry for more than a decade, and in that time, she has seen a number of people who come in having a rough time. When she worked in San Diego, she came to know a customer who would come in on the holidays, around the time her husband died. As the years went on, the group that came with her grew substantially.
“She would kind of come back every year and it would be sad, but get a little bit better,” she said.
The most heartwarming story of Hestead’s, however, was a woman and her husband who were living in the hotel. The man was in town receiving a liver transplant, which was caused by complications from cancer. He wasn’t expected to live much longer, and his wife would often spend her nights in the restaurant, fretting about her family’s future, or lack thereof.
“I just grabbed her hands and said ‘you have to stop freaking out, it’s going to be OK,’” Hestead said.
While the outlook at the time was grim, he pulled through and is still alive today. What’s more, Hestead is still in touch with them, even though they don’t live locally.
“She just called me and said ‘can you believe it’s been five years?’” she said.
While the restaurant is a haven for people who might otherwise spend the holidays alone, it does the same for its employees. Even those who have family in town find a sense of family in the restaurant.
Kayla Otto, head of the bar at Richard’s, has family in town, but so far has worked every Christmas Day since the restaurant opened in its new location.
“My family really just makes it to where we party the day before,” “Then I come to work and have my second family that can hang a little longer,” she said.
After it’s all said and done, Otto, Hestead and the rest of the crew head over to Neurolux to party with the rest of the service industry folks who survived working on the holiday.
“That’s kind of our community,” Hestead said.