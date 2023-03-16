Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I’ll be honest. I had to eat a lot of Reubens to write this article. I assumed a lot of things going into this mission, but as usual when it came to my assumptions, I was wrong about quite a lot. The interpretations of what a Reuben is in the Treasure Valley varied a bit, and that is okay; it kept it truly interesting. So, for those of you who haven’t been to a deli to experience that masterful creation and are asking “What the hell is a Reuben?” it is traditionally as follows: corned beef piled high, Swiss cheese (usually Gruyere), sauerkraut, Russian dressing (essentially 1,000 Island), between two toasted pieces of rye bread. It’s a greasy, hearty, tangy, sweet and salty beast that many, like myself, associate its creation with a New York Jewish deli. I grew up with this as a staple of Jewish cuisine and associated it with the likes of Katz’s Deli in New York City. However, after doing my research I was stunned to learn its origins were disputed with most of the articles I read pointing to its birth actually coming from a deli in Omaha, Nebraska. In the early 1920s an Omaha Jewish grocer, Reuben Kulakofsky, wanted a sandwich made for his poker games from his deli and thus, the Reuben was born.

I gathered information from trusted friends and based on the recommendations tried six, yes, a half dozen sandwiches, to attempt to find the best one. Here is the rundown in order of how much I loved them.


Recommended for you

Load comments