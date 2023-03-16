I’ll be honest. I had to eat a lot of Reubens to write this article. I assumed a lot of things going into this mission, but as usual when it came to my assumptions, I was wrong about quite a lot. The interpretations of what a Reuben is in the Treasure Valley varied a bit, and that is okay; it kept it truly interesting. So, for those of you who haven’t been to a deli to experience that masterful creation and are asking “What the hell is a Reuben?” it is traditionally as follows: corned beef piled high, Swiss cheese (usually Gruyere), sauerkraut, Russian dressing (essentially 1,000 Island), between two toasted pieces of rye bread. It’s a greasy, hearty, tangy, sweet and salty beast that many, like myself, associate its creation with a New York Jewish deli. I grew up with this as a staple of Jewish cuisine and associated it with the likes of Katz’s Deli in New York City. However, after doing my research I was stunned to learn its origins were disputed with most of the articles I read pointing to its birth actually coming from a deli in Omaha, Nebraska. In the early 1920s an Omaha Jewish grocer, Reuben Kulakofsky, wanted a sandwich made for his poker games from his deli and thus, the Reuben was born.
I gathered information from trusted friends and based on the recommendations tried six, yes, a half dozen sandwiches, to attempt to find the best one. Here is the rundown in order of how much I loved them.
First place: Trudy’s Kitchen, Idaho City, $12.95While all the Reuben sandwiches I had met the mark of at least “decent,” some really hit a higher mark than I thought I could expect around these parts, especially one all the way in Idaho City. I’ll be frank, Trudy’s blew my mind. To say the portions were generous would be a grave understatement. It was huge and it came with a large list of side options to choose from. I went this time with their potato salad, which was enthusiastically recommended to me by our very kind and attentive waitress. The corned beef was cured in house and was buttery, flavorful and tender as it could get. It was hand pulled rather than sliced and topped with a tangy and crunch house-made sauerkraut that was a refreshing and delicious counterbalance to the meat. The Russian dressing has a noticeable but not overwhelming presence giving it a sweet and pickle-y addition. The rye bread was a lovely thick cut and perfectly grilled with a soft middle and a buttered lightly crispy exterior. The proportions to this sandwich were all just right. The flavor was incredible, and the potato salad was a perfect palate- cleansing creamy, dilly, and paprika-forward flavor that really meshed so well with the sandwich.
Second Place: Porterhouse Meats, Eagle, $12.99If you haven’t been to this gem in the Treasure Valley, stop by. It’s a lovely shop that cures and cuts many of their own meats in house and has a great selection of sides and salads to accompany the wide variety of hot and cold sandwiches they make. It’s tucked away in a little strip mall right near the corner of State and Eagle and is absolutely worth the drive. Their Reuben is worth the trip alone. The corned beef is cured in house and has a lovely peppery flavor to it and is seemingly equal parts fat to lean, so it does make for a bit of a greasy sandwich, but they cut it nicely with a healthy portion of their house-made pickled red onion instead of sauerkraut, which gave the sandwich a really lovely depth but strayed from the traditional. The sandwich was pressed so the Swiss cheese was nice and melted and glued everything together. They sauced it with Russian dressing and a nice whole grain Guinness mustard which gave the sandwich a nice pungent kick and gave some of the tang that was missing without the kraut. The rye bread absorbed some of the grease and helped increase its crispiness during the press and gave it a beautiful golden sheen which evened out the bite into a near perfect texture. It was served with a choice of numerous sides available, and I went with the 5 P pesto pasta salad, which was both creamy and refreshing. The basil and freshness of the pasta was a nice palate cleanser to the heavy sandwich.
Third Place (tie): Bittercreek Ale House, Boise, $16.25Bittercreek is a staple to good decent food in Boise; their Reuben was no exception. It was a great sandwich experience. The reason I didn’t rank it higher is because I was told they didn’t do their corned beef in house, though the corned beef they did use was great and the sandwich overall was delicious. It was a perfectly toasted rye bread that was dressed in classic fashion. A healthy dose of Russian dressing, a perfectly melted Swiss cheese, and delicious corned beef in a generous helping wasn’t overwhelming or messy but definitely left you satisfied and happy. You could choose between salad, soup, and fries to accompany the sandwich which was nice to have the option… after this being the sixth of six Reubens I tried, I went with a Caesar Salad to humor my waistline. This Reuben was like a warm blanket. It was familiar but comforting, and there is a definite place for that.
Third Place (tie) Das Alpenhaus Deli, Boise, $17 w/sideI really love this place, it’s authentically German and it’s such a sweet spot to have right in the middle of the Boise Bench. This sandwich was huge. It was delicious, messy, greasy, and served in a very German way. Lots of house-made kraut, mustard and mayo. The Russians’ and Germans’ long-held tension with one another was evident on this sandwich; with not a drop of Russian dressing in sight, the German mustard reigned supreme. The German style rye bread, which is akin to a pumpernickel, was cartoonishly small compared to the mass amount of meat, cheese and overflowing sauerkraut that was spilling out the sides of the sandwich. The taste of everything was so good. The kraut should have been more overwhelming, but it wasn’t overwhelmingly pickled so you got to taste that cabbage, which actually gave a tiny bit of acidity to break up the rest of the greasy meatiness quite nicely. The mustard and mayo played yin and yang with each other, adding a well-balanced flavor, and the corned beef showed its true colors standing proudly and boldly on a platform of a fittingly rather neutral Swiss cheese. The bread was thin but flavorful and a bit crispy but did nothing really to hold this tasty sandwich together. All in all I would eat this massive sandwich again, but most likely I would go half-and-half with someone on it. This sandwich does come a la-carte, all sides are extra. I got a small potato salad.
Fourth Place: Deli George, Boise, $13.49A lot of mustard. The bread was a dark rye and thick cut with a lot of flavor of its own. The meat, thin sliced with a generous amount given. The sauerkraut, noticeable but not standing out. The cheese, flavorful Swiss and a great binder to hold everything together. The Russian dressing, nowhere to be found. The mustard was a grainy, flavorful and very pungent presence that took over the sandwich a little too aggressively and it overall needed to be toned down. The sandwich was served hot, which I appreciate at least, everything was decently proportioned, and you didn’t feel shortchanged on the amount you were getting. I will give Deli George this, they offered a “New York” version and a “regular” version. I got the regular, but I’m guessing the New York version was what a Reuben I was envisioning might be. In my mind, there should just be one version. Still, the sandwich was decent.
Fifth Place: Highlands Hollow, Boise, $13The fries, incredible. Hand cut and crispy as could be. Fry sauce was great, the ranch was delicious. They piled those fries high, but I can’t say the same about the Reuben. The meat, tasty enough. It was tender with a mild flavor. The sauerkraut had a little tang but didn’t taste made in house. The bread was well toasted and had good rye flavor. The cheese was subtle and kept the sandwich together. The dressing, none, of any kind. This sandwich was unfortunately pretty dry and was lacking the needed sauce to take it over the edge. Though Russian dressing was listed, I couldn’t find it to save my life. I was rooting for this sandwich, cheering it on, but it just didn’t cross the finish line like I needed it to. The meat on its own didn’t provide enough flavor or grease to make up for the lack of sauce, and the other aspects alone didn’t step up to the plate like they could have. I tried my friend’s burger; it was great. I think I’ll be going with the burger next time I go.