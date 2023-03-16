It’s beginning to look a lot like … Treefort! Everywhere you look you’ll see signs on windows and creative displays whetting our appetites for a steady stream of music and engaging delights. But, what gets me most excited is the wine opportunities that exist during the ‘fort. Read on to learn more about how to experience more than 50 different wines in 5 days!
The fun starts off with three tables of wine at Alefort. The first is the “Sparkles and Bubbles” table which will include six different sparkling wines from around the world, chambongs (exactly what they sound like … sparkling wine served in a fun, zesty fashion), as well as mimosas on Saturday and Sunday. The second table, “Cellar Gems,” will highlight unique and allocated wines not readily available at your local wine shop. From old vintages to small production wines from top tier producers, this is sure to be a fun experience for connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike. Finally, table three is known as “The Funky Bunch” and will focus on natural wines, and unique varieties from across the globe.
Looking to stay loyal to local? The Main Stage and Hound Lounge (the former greyhound station) will be serving all Idaho wines. Some standout wineries include Par Terre, known for their creative, elegant wines and Coiled, famous for their bold reds and aromatic white wines. Split Rail’s edgy and unique spin on sparkling and still wines will be in attendance. Cinder’s classic, balanced whites and reds will make you sing for more. Holesinsky’s fun and fanciful wines are sure to make you dance to the wine beat.
With so many creative and fun ways to experience wine at Treefort, you can’t go wrong. And, with some amazing food trucks right nearby, this year’s Treefort is lining up to be one of the best yet. But don’t just take my word for it. Experience the magic yourself one glass at a time!
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Director of Education for Hayden Beverage Company and Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.