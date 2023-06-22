In the past few years we’ve gotten some new rooftops across the valley — and we are getting a brand new rooftop bar this weekend — yeah! Here are rooftops you can enjoy in the Boise area this summer.
Hap Hap Lounge722 W. Broad St., Floor 2, above Treefort Music Hall
Tuesday — Sunday, hours tbd
Best for: Happy hour, late nights, friend hangs, all seasons
Hap Hap is a brand new rooftop lounge in downtown Boise. It’s opening Saturday, June 24! Hap Hap (named for “it’s a happening place” and “happy hour”) is above Treefort Music Hall and in true Treefort fashion, it’s got a vibe. Wes Anderson Afterparty is one way to put it. The indoor/outdoor space is full of nooks and crannies and little hidden gems. I’ll give you two hints: there’s a cool table and look closely at the mural.
Hap Hap has a variety of seating with lots of vintage furniture, comfy chairs set up living room-style, different types of table seating, and bar top seating. Of course, music is a main focus here. Hap Hap will have DJs and its got a beautiful handmade vinyl booth.
Out on the patio, you can enjoy the fresh air without being in full sun the entire time, making it a great spot to be in the heat of the summer. The drink menu is filled with local beers and wines as well as a bunch of music-inspired cocktails.
Hap Hap is opening Saturday, June 24 at 4 p.m. Hap Hap is a 21+ space.
Wepa Cafe175 E. 35th St., Garden City
Tuesday/Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m.; Thursday: 11:30 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Friday/Saturday: 11:30 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Sunday: 11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Best for: Exploring Garden City, lunch meetings, entertaining visitors
Wepa entered the food scene in 2022 and it’s the only Puerto Rican restaurant in the valley. The menu is filled with authentic Puerto Rican fare and it’s so good. They have weekly specials for lunch and dinner, and they serve local beer, wine, and canned cocktails. The seasonal rooftop overlooks the little neighborhood below. Seating is first come, first served up top, and max party size there is eight people. It’s the only rooftop in Garden City!
The James1030 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Monday/Tuesday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Wednesday/Thursday: 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Friday/Saturday: 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Best for: Date night, friend hangs, summer sunsets
The James is a newish cocktail bar and restaurant near Boise State University. It has a big beautiful rooftop that seats 150, plus they have open air seating in the restaurant space. It has plenty of tables and still has an intimate vibe, making it a great place for date night, friend hangs, or taking your family when they visit. The menu is made for sharing, too!
Tavern at Bown Crossing3111 S. Bown Way, Boise
Tuesday — Saturday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Sunday 9:30 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Best for: Weekend brunch, bikeable
The Tavern at Bown has two patios, one of which is a rooftop! But it’s only open on the weekends right now — idk why. The food here is pretty good. It’s got apps, soup & salad, seafood, sushi, steak, sandwiches, burgers … lots of choices. They also have a great happy hour from 4 — 6 p.m. on weekdays. I love happy hour with food and drink specials, and the Tavern offers $5 sushi rolls, $6 beer, wine & cocktails, $5 chimichurri fries, $6 pot roast nachos and more. Also the parking lot in back is quite small, so ride your bike down the Greenbelt or be prepared to find street parking.
Luna Bar at Barbacoa276 Bobwhite Court, Boise
Thursday — Sunday 4 p.m. — close
Best for: Happy hour, rooftop partying
If you’ve been to ‘Coa, you know the vibe. It’s an eccentric, upscale restaurant and bar with amazing views — and it only gets better on the rooftop bar, known as Luna Bar. Open seasonally, Luna Bar has buy one, get one happy hour drinks from 4 — 6 p.m. and a live DJ from 4 — 7 p.m. Sometimes they have a late night DJ and happy hour as well. ‘Coa is known for its made-at-your-table guacamole, calamari, flatbread pizzas, and over-the-top entrees, like the Hot Rock.
Reef105 S. Sixth St., Boise
Sunday — Thursday: 3 — 9 p.m; Friday/Saturday: 3 — 11 p.m.
Best for: Happy hour, rooftop party
Reef is an island-themed restaurant, bar, and sometimes music venue, on Sixth and Main in downtown Boise. The menu has an emphasis on Polynesian food and plenty of familiar pub fare, like coconut shrimp, jerk chicken, burgers, and the biggest plate of nachos in Boise. Reef is also known for its cocktails and party bowls, and happy hour is 3 — 6 p.m. Monday — Saturday. In the summer they host DJs on the rooftop patio, which is decked out with tiki torches, umbrellas, and string lights.
Boise Fry Co. — Nampa
224 12th Ave S., Nampa
Monday/Tuesday: 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.; Thursday — Saturday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Sunday: Noon — 8 p.m.
Best for: Quick meal, fries, rooftop in Nampa
Boise Fry Co. has a few locations, but its spot in Nampa has a sweet rooftop. As the name suggests, Boise Fry Co. is all about the fries. There’s six different types of Idaho potatoes to choose from and some have a choice of cut, too. The options continue with burgers — beef, bison, turkey, vegan or mushroom. It’s a good one for a quick dinner or a meal with the kids!
Crave Kitchen and Bar165 E. Colchester Dr., Eagle
Sunday — Thursday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Friday/Saturday: 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Best for: Good food with a view, groups, celebrations, date night
Crave Kitchen and Bar in Eagle has rave reviews and for good reason. They make nearly everything from scratch in house! Check it out for brunch, lunch, dinner or apps and cocktails. The lovely rooftop patio is open Thursday to Saturday at 5 p.m. and for Sunday brunch. You can also rent the rooftop for events. Would be perfect for a rehearsal dinner or important birthday.
And here’s a few more:
Zee’s Rooftop: 250 S. Fifth St., Suite 900, Boise
Hideaway Bar & Grill: 1510 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian
Tupelo Honey: 150 N. Eighth St., Suite 200, Boise. This isn’t technically a rooftop but it’s a second floor patio so it’s gotta count somewhat, right?
The Balcony: 150 N. Eighth St., Suite 226, Boise. Same deal here, I mean it’s called the balcony how could I not include it? This is our gay bar in downtown Boise and hosts drag shows several times a week.
Bonus: Sturman’s Wine & Cigars: 4204 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. This isn’t actually a rooftop but the patio is so huge that I thought y’all needed to know.
With love from Boise,
Marissa