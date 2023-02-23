Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Having recently received a gift of carefully cellared beer — thank you, John — I seek to share some insight regarding the selection of beer for cellaring at home. Best-before and packaged-on dates impress upon imbibers that freshness in beer is imperative. For most styles, from most breweries, freshness does matter, especially with the hop-driven offerings that currently are all the rage.

Hops function as a preservative due to their ability to inhibit the growth of certain types of spoilage bacteria. Additionally, hops aid in foam formation/retention and provide bitterness, flavor, and aroma to a beer. The last two attributes are critical as they provide delicious and bright fruity, floral, and/or woody notes. A heavily-hopped beer may not spoil for decades, but the eventual consumer of said beer may not enjoy the results. The goal is to age to perfection, not to putrefaction.


Recommended for you

Load comments