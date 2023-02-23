Having recently received a gift of carefully cellared beer — thank you, John — I seek to share some insight regarding the selection of beer for cellaring at home. Best-before and packaged-on dates impress upon imbibers that freshness in beer is imperative. For most styles, from most breweries, freshness does matter, especially with the hop-driven offerings that currently are all the rage.
Hops function as a preservative due to their ability to inhibit the growth of certain types of spoilage bacteria. Additionally, hops aid in foam formation/retention and provide bitterness, flavor, and aroma to a beer. The last two attributes are critical as they provide delicious and bright fruity, floral, and/or woody notes. A heavily-hopped beer may not spoil for decades, but the eventual consumer of said beer may not enjoy the results. The goal is to age to perfection, not to putrefaction.
The generally-accepted characteristics that a beer should possess to be considered age-worthy include: dark color; strong alcohol; high acidity; bottle-conditioning/microbiological activity; sweetness; and, smoke. A beer that has one or more of these qualities is at least a candidate for extended aging. Pro tip No. 1: the vast majority of beer is designed and produced for homogeneity and consistency from batch-to-batch; if the packaging calls out a vintage year, then perhaps that offering merits further investigation for cellaring potential.
Aside from the aforementioned spoilage bacteria, light, heat, and oxygen are beer’s most common enemies. Darker beers resist the negative impacts of light better. Porters and stouts immediately have an advantage. Stronger beers, especially those over 6.5% ABV, benefit from alcohol’s preservative capacity. High acid/low pH beers such as Belgian’s famed gueuze possess neither dark color nor big alcohol. (Fun fact: the pH scale was developed in 1909 by Søren Peder Lauritz Sørensen, the head chemist at the Danish brewer’s Carlsberg Laboratory — thank you, beer!) Gueuze acquires tannins from extended barrel aging and is bottle-conditioned — both are helpful attributes to stand the test of time. Sweetness/residual sugar in beer provides a larger canvas upon which time may paint and transform flavor. Smoke is another preservative, and its purposeful inclusion adds length to a beer’s drinking window. Pro tip No. 2: Cellaring will not improve “bad” beer; if you don’t enjoy it now, you likely won’t enjoy it later.
Bottle shops around town and their knowledgeable staff can recommend some starter bottles to build your own collection. If the whole endeavor sounds like too much hassle and/or risk, Bittercreek Alehouse and PreFunk Nampa regularly offer vintage drafts and bottles on their menus. Breweries such as Barbarian, Cloud 9, Sockeye, and Payette have all recently offered vintage kegs at their respective locations, so get out there and experience beer’s 4th dimension! Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.