In 2016, Tyler Anzalone looked at the decorative adobe oven in his grandmother’s Arizona backyard and thought, “I could cook a pizza in there.” He pushed the fire to the back of the oven, spun some dough, and before long he, his father Tony and his grandmother were biting into homemade pies poolside. It was the first taste of what would become Anzalone Pizza. According to Tony, the idea for a food truck was half baked that night.
Today, Tony, Tyler and Tyler’s wife Kik are on the brink of opening a second Anzalone Pizza just three years after launching their food truck. (Anzalone’s found its niche with Thai pies that combine Tyler’s dough-throwing skills with Kik’s recipes from her home country.) The second outpost will debut July 12 at The Warehouse Food Hall on the corner of Eighth and Front streets — joining more than 20 other vendors in a space that makes the closest thing Boise currently has to a food hall, Chow Public Market & Eatery, seem tiny.
Launching the Little Guys
Some restaurants entering the 29,000-square-foot Warehouse already have one brick and mortar location. They see the food hall as an affordable way to expand.
“We had always kind of wanted to expand a little bit and had played with the idea of doing another brick and mortar, but it would have just been a huge endeavor,” explained Gaston’s manager Zoe Everett. “So this is the perfect way to segue into another space and have more flexibility on the menu and the whole operation, which is really nice.”
Neighbor Tim’s BBQ owner Tim Goebel shared a similar story: “It’s really just my wife and me, and we’re scraping by with whatever is in our pocket. So when I saw this opportunity I really just saw the low cost of entry. Our main goal is to serve the guest, so how do we do more of that?”
For other vendors, like Anzalone Pizza, Wok n’ Roll food trailer, and the pop-up concept Bao Boi, The Warehouse will be their first permanent location.
“I was actually against having a brick and mortar,” Tyler admitted. “I was saying [we should wait] at least five years or something like that because it costs a lot to go into a brick and mortar. But the way that [Wisconsin-based Geronimo Hospitality Group and Hendricks Commercial Properties, both involved in the warehouse’s development] set up this food hall, you’re not buying a lot. You’re not paying all of the rent. You’re paying a chunk of it, and they’re giving you a lot of leeway with your budget.”
A Step Inside
The Warehouse will hold primarily local restaurant concepts, including those mentioned here, Rush Bowls, Caffé D’arte Italia Coffee Roasters, Waffle Love and more. It will also host one out-of-market concept (Utah-based Freshie’s Lobster Co.) and three Geronimo concepts: Totally Toasted (gourmet grilled cheese), CAMP Cocktail Bar (cocktails) and The Loading Dock (shots and beer).
According to Warehouse General Manager Steve Steading, these counter service vendors will be joined by common seating areas with a “vintage, historic look” that harkens back to the building’s roots as an actual warehouse in the early 1900s. Steading described the food stalls as “unique owner-operator spaces” in which the vendors have creative control. The bread wall and French café vibe at Gaston’s Bakery, for example, will look far different from the “country bumpkin” design of Neighbor Tim’s BBQ inspired by Goebel’s front porch.
“That’s probably one of the most exciting parts of this process. We really are providing a space for each of the tenants to really kind of flesh out their space and design it from scratch in collaboration with their design team,” Steading said.
The vendors we spoke to backed this up, reporting they have free reign with their design choices. Requests pass from team to team and eventually — sometimes swiftly, sometimes after multiple meetings — fruition through Geronimo. Apart from supply chain problems that held up stoves and other equipment, they’ve had few hiccups with the building process.
Fall 2022 and Beyond
In the future, The Warehouse will offer guests direct access to the movie theater replacing The Regal Edwards Cinema on Broad Street, and the planned Treefort Music Hall in the former Office Depot space at Front and Broad streets. Steading envisions the food hall filled with crowds for events like live music and DJ performances, Alive After 5, and First Thursday.
The vendors have their own dreams. Tim Goebel imagines partnering with a Western movie at the theater for a barbecue promotion. Zoe Everett daydreams about catering sandwiches to downtown offices. And with a full kitchen of his own, Tyler Anzalone hopes to make his own mozzarella and Kik plans to add more Thai options to their menu.
A Note From a Neighbor
To help us envision what The Warehouse might feel like after it opens, we spoke with B Budack, who once managed the Latin American restaurant Teote Outpost in Portland, Oregon’s first food hall: Pine Street Market.
Budack described Pine Street Market as a “constant festival environment,” and noted several perks of the model. Employees are happier because they can trade food with other vendors; business owners are more engaged thanks to monthly vendor meetings; and the vibe is collaborative rather than competitive.
“A bunch of different people with a bunch of different skills that are basically one giant restaurant make it a much better experience for everyone,” Budack said.