The Modern Hotel and Bar have a new menu and a new kitchen and bar team. Behind the new menu is husband-and-wife team, chef Kelly Grindstaff and Ariel Vasquez. One of the seasonal items is Cauliflower.
The Modern Hotel and Bar have a new menu and a new kitchen and bar team. Behind the new menu is husband-and-wife team, chef Kelly Grindstaff and Ariel Vasquez. One of the seasonal items is Ricotta Gnocchi.
The Modern Hotel and Bar have a new menu and a new kitchen and bar team. Behind the new menu is husband-and-wife team, chef Kelly Grindstaff and Ariel Vasquez. One of the seasonal items is Cauliflower.
The Modern Hotel and Bar have a new menu and a new kitchen and bar team. Behind the new menu is husband-and-wife team, chef Kelly Grindstaff and Ariel Vasquez. One of the seasonal items is Ricotta Gnocchi.
The Modern Hotel and Bar is having a bit of a renaissance.
It’s still the same iconic hotel but it’s the little things that charge the reinvention. A new menu and kitchen and bar team sounds tiny in the grand scheme of things but it gives way to a new identity.
The new menu features seasonally appropriate, locally-sourced dishes with depth and unexpected taste notes. Pan-seared scallops in a deconstructed chowder, a rustic apple tart tatin with caramel and crème fraiche ice cream, a cauliflower appetizer with a bright sparkle of lemon and pepperoncini and a country-fried pork chop with fennel-apple chutney and house kraut are just a few on the extensive menu.
The minds behind this mouth-watering menu are the husband-and-wife team, chef Kelly Grindstaff and Ariel Vasquez. The couple was brought in last summer to run the Modern’s food and drinks program but the new menu is their combined genius and serves as their formal introduction to Boise’s food community.
Grindstaff has worked in the food industry since he was 15 and cut his teeth running a kitchen at Red Fish Lake Lodge since 2009. He’s the first one to admit that at 21, he shouldn’t have been running a kitchen but it was a good opportunity to learn about patience and the importance of teaching in a work environment.
“I would take someone who was green and show them how to cook, show them to remove ego in the kitchen — that sometimes gets lost in kitchens these days,” Grindstaff said. “My advice to anyone is cooking is easy to do but it’s very easy to mess up.”
The menu is anticipated to have additions and changes every two months, not a complete overhall, Grindstaff said.
“I believe every dish is special in its own way,” Grindstaff said. “It’s all the little things that go into making a great dish. It’s about doing a lot of little things right.”
The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday, 4:30 to 9 p.m., and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The bar is open Sunday through Thursday, 4:30 to 10 p.m., and to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit themodernhotel.com for more information. For The Modern’s complete new menu go to boiseweekly.com.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!