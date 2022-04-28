Welcome to Boise Weekly Eats and Drinks, a now twice a year collection of stories about, well, great places where you can go to "eat" and "drink."
We put together a team of intrepid reporters and writers to track down classic as well as new dining experiences for you to try and then go back for more.
But before I tell you what's inside these pages, let me tell you about a not-so-secret secret: It's the Boise Weekly SmartCard.
What is it — and what's so smart about it?
It's an app you download on your smartphone and it lets you dine at selected local shops and restaurants at a discount. The app is free and once you set up your account, you can add $$ with your credit card. Then, when you go to a participating restaurant, there might be a 20%, 30% or even 40% discount available, just by using the SmartCard to pay the bill. And whenever you run low, just add more money in your account — to have on hand for the next time you go to say, Bonefish Grill (save 30% there) or even at the Section 37 Axe Room where the discount is 40%.
The digital app is secure and doesn't store any credit card information. Plus, you can you make reservations, check the address and hours of operation, all from the app.
Of course, when it comes time to tip, don't be stingy! Be sure to tip on the full price of the dinner (after all, you're already getting a pretty hefty discount and besides big tippers make big impressions on your fellow diners).
So what are you waiting for?
Download the Boise Weekly SmartCard app now — and start saving on your next night out. Just go to boiseweekly.com and click on the SmartCard link.
Now that you're ready to go, the "where-to" could be right here in these very pages.
And don't worry if these stories leave you hungering for more — we'll be back with another issue to titillate your taste buds and slake your thirst, oh, in about six months. For now, I hope we've given you an inviting entree to some great Treasure Valley places in which to get your "eats" and "drinks."