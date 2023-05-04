Spring is officially here after a very long winter and as we emerge from our hibernation, we’re reconnecting with friends and sparking relationships new and old. Boise has several wine bars in the area but some shine in the romance pool. From amazing patios and cozy interiors to fun experiences and great restaurants, there is a wine bar for anyone looking to rev up the romance in their lives.
Ochos Cocktail and Wine Bar in downtown Boise is a hidden gem of a wine bar. For sunny spring days, enjoy a glass of wine on the patio while connecting with your date. Getting too warm for your tastes or want a cozier atmosphere? Pop inside of the historic Queen Anne styled structure built in 1892. I love the small tables, and industrial chic styling. Should small talk lead to a later night, there’s a fantastic dance floor upstairs. Ochos hosts a variety of dance events from Salsa and Tango to Swing dance with optional classes available as well so no one will feel that they have “two left feet.” Located at 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. Open Wednesday to Saturday evenings.
Vine Wine Shop & Lounge may have a more unassuming storefront but is nonetheless a solid date night option. With numerous cozy tables for two, you’ll find this to be a great place to have a conversation over a glass of wine with no TVs or loud music. An array of appetizers will keep your hunger at bay and on select Saturday nights, a specialty dinner is available for a more substantial meal. Several wines by the glass are available as well as bottles. However, one of the best parts about this locale is that you can often snag a taste before committing to a full glass. How’s that for service? Located at 1320 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise. Open Tuesday through Saturday late afternoons to the evening.
Natural and low intervention wines your jam? Like trying new and unique wines in a sultry, artsy atmosphere? Shadow Puppet Natural Wine Bar and Bottle Shop will do the trick. From red and white to rosés, orange wines and even beer, having an adventurous palate will pay off at this local wine bar. Those who aren’t interested in drinking will find an array of non-alcoholic kombuchas and beers. But perhaps the best part about this locale is the retro ‘60s vibe complete with funky glassware and friendly service. Located at 1526 S. Vista Ave., Boise. Open Tuesday through Saturday late afternoons to the evening.
Les Bois Wines may be small but the fun and energy you’ll find here will make you smile. Since they opened last year, Les Bois Wines provides a weekly rotating list of wine by the glass and bottle selections on a unique topic. From regional highlights to fun and fanciful themes, each served with the owner Benjamin’s infectious energy, makes you think and learn about what you’re tasting. Located at 813 W. Bannock Street, Boise. Open Tuesday through Sunday.
Looking for diversity in your wine selection and the opportunity to try several new wines? Look no further than Bodovino in Boise’s Bodo district. With over 140 wines presented via fancy automated machines, you and your date can peruse the options and pick several favorites throughout your date night. Plus, you can choose from different pour sizes allowing you to keep or share your great taste! Located at 404 S. Eighth St., Boise. Open Tuesday through Sunday.
Distinct wine bars aren’t the only place to get a glass of wine in a romantic atmosphere. Three great restaurant bars for inspiring romance include ART HAUS Cocktail Bar, Richard’s, and Chandler’s.
ART HAUS Cocktail Bar is likely best known for its association with creative prix fixe dining restaurant, KIN. Stylish and modern with great cocktails and a solid wine by the bottle list focused on low-intervention and terrior-driven wines. Since a bottle of wine holds four, six-ounce glasses, you can split a bottle with your date and indulge in some tasty bar snacks as well. Located at 999 W. Main St., Suite P101, Boise. Open Wednesdays through Saturday evenings.
Richard’s beautiful interior design and cozy bar tables in combination with their fantastic food and a progressive wine list make for a stellar location for a date. Their balanced wine list includes over 25 wines by the glass from around the world as well as Northwest favorites making for superior selections all around. Plus, should your date turn from drinks into dinner, you be well taken care of at this modern Boise classic restaurant. Located at The Inn at 500, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Open seven days a week.
Chandler’s restaurant’s expansive wine by the glass and bottle list allows for everyone to find a wine they’ll love provided with seamless service. The best way to score a table in the lounge is to show up early as this is one of the most popular restaurant lounges in town. With a dedicated sommelier and many cellar selections, you’ll find hidden gems on this wine list that will appeal to even the most discerning wine enthusiast. Located in Hotel 43, 981 W. Grove St., Boise. Open seven days a week.
Boise’s wine culture is growing and with it are the options for finding a great spot for a date night glass of vino. From dedicated wine bars to restaurants with fantastic wine selections, there are options for most any date style or season. The biggest challenge is figuring out which to visit first!
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.