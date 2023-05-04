Support Local Journalism


Spring is officially here after a very long winter and as we emerge from our hibernation, we’re reconnecting with friends and sparking relationships new and old. Boise has several wine bars in the area but some shine in the romance pool. From amazing patios and cozy interiors to fun experiences and great restaurants, there is a wine bar for anyone looking to rev up the romance in their lives.

Ochos Cocktail and Wine Bar in downtown Boise is a hidden gem of a wine bar. For sunny spring days, enjoy a glass of wine on the patio while connecting with your date. Getting too warm for your tastes or want a cozier atmosphere? Pop inside of the historic Queen Anne styled structure built in 1892. I love the small tables, and industrial chic styling. Should small talk lead to a later night, there’s a fantastic dance floor upstairs. Ochos hosts a variety of dance events from Salsa and Tango to Swing dance with optional classes available as well so no one will feel that they have “two left feet.” Located at 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. Open Wednesday to Saturday evenings.


Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.

