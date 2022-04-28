It used to be that when you thought of food trucks, you might think of low-quality, deep-fried late-night eats. But in the last decade or so, the concept of the food truck has elevated to the point that many cities have full food truck parks and zones dedicated to cuisines across the board. Crisp, a globally inspired food truck and caterer in Boise, is elevating the local food truck scene, putting expertly crafted dishes of varying cuisine from a professional chef into the hands of customers.
Even if you’ve visited Crisp before, you likely haven’t experienced all it has to offer. The truck is run by couple Jake and Christina Sandberg — Jake is the chef while Christina manages the “front of house” duties. They switch up the menu, well, basically whenever they feel like it. While some items may usually remain on the menu, like the Asian pork belly tacos, the rest of the menu varies depending on weather, what’s in season, or even just an idea that one of the Sandbergs has.
“We really try to make our menu ridiculously hard to choose from,” said Jake. “Whatever you’re having, hopefully we’ve given it so much time and thought that the eating experience is pleasant from start to finish.”
To demonstrate just how eclectic the menu at Crisp tends to be, a recent menu featured Croque Madame (French), wet burritos and huevos rancheros (Mexican), spam musubi (Hawaiian), coconut curry noodles and beet salad. While deciding what goes on the menu is a team effort between Jake and Christina, it’s Jake’s diverse culinary background that gives him the chops to pull off this type of menu.
“Jake’s exposure to different types of cuisine is the primary backbone of our menu; his style of cooking errs on the side of classical French, so many of our dishes include simple ingredients but exact execution,” said Christina.
Jake has been cooking for over 20 years, since he joined the U.S. Culinary Team in the army. While traveling overseas to Switzerland, he was able to study classical French techniques. Once out of the army, Jake worked under chefs in Minnesota, North and South Carolina, Florida and finally Boise where, feeling the chef’s itch for something new, he would switch restaurants every 5 or 6 years. During a stint at Meridian restaurant The Griddle, he met Christina who was also switching gigs as a waitress, cook or baker over the years — though her longest was at downtown restaurant Fork for nine years. The Idaho native finally asked Jake one day how much longer they could keep this up and whether they should take their careers into their own hands.
Before becoming a food truck, Crisp began as a stand at a local farmer’s market in 2017. Taking the tent from event to event and braving the harsh winters finally convinced the couple to take the plunge and buy the truck. Those farmer’s market beginnings have had a major influence on the menu and vision for the truck; most dishes at Crisp start with what’s fresh at the farmer’s market and are built from there. Jake and Christina pride themselves on sourcing as much product locally as possible and fostering close relationships with producers like Rice Family Farm, Acme Bread, Ballard Farms Cheese, Shaw Orchards and Global Gardens.
After picking what fresh, local, or in-season foods are inspiring, Jake and Christina begin to create a dish, assessing factors like whether the dish is appropriate for the season, how to make it pop aesthetically, and how easy it is to eat. Above all, the truck is meant to be a vehicle (pardon the pun) for the Sandberg’s curiosity regarding food, which hopefully translates to their customers who may be trying a food or a cuisine that is new to them.
“To add a menu item, we rehearse it and practice it and make sure it’s paying respect to whatever culture we’re doing,” said Jake. “Finally, when we feel ready, we add it to the menu. There’s not a new menu item at every event we do, but we’re always striving to create new things.”
You can find Crisp on Instagram to see where they’ll be parked; the venues are never the same, with Jake and Christina parking at breweries and wineries, festivals and a variety of other spots. Depending on the venue and the type of customers they’ll be feeding, the duo often shape their menu, always looking to fit the vibe best.
“Above all, we live for the moment and want to introduce you to elevated dining experiences.”